On this day in Town’s history: Bryan Gunn – And that very special air kick!

PUBLISHED: 11:22 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 14 April 2020

Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hand, after his blunder.

Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hand, after his blunder.

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 1996, when one of the most iconic East Anglian Derby moments was made.

Bryan Gunn reacts after his famous air kick in 1996Bryan Gunn reacts after his famous air kick in 1996

On this day, April 14, in 1996, Ipswich beat rivals Norwich City 2-1 at Portman Road, with the winning goal becoming a moment that will never be forgotten by either side.

With the score locked at 1-1 heading into the closing minutes, Rob Ullathorne routinely rolled the ball back to Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn who, following a bobble on the Portman Road pitch, kicked fresh air as the ball bounced over his foot and into the net at the Churchmans end.

Gunn slumped to the floor, and cue pandemonium from Town fans – stunned disbelief from the Canaries’ supporters as the Blues went on to win the game with Jamie Cureton having previously levelled after Ian Marshall’s opener.

The 1995-96 season was George Burley’s first full campaign as manager, with the Blues missing out of the play-off by two points as Ipswich failed to get back in Premier League at the first attempt.

Gus Uhlenbeek celebrates as Norwich players crumple after Bryan Gunn's mistakeGus Uhlenbeek celebrates as Norwich players crumple after Bryan Gunn's mistake

Sunderland won the league that season with 83 points, Derby County finished second with 79 points. Leicester City were the third team promoted as they won via the play-offs, while Millwall, Watford and Luton Town were all relegated to the third tier.

