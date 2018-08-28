On this day in Town history: Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich Town
PUBLISHED: 14:55 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 01 February 2019
Archant
We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Bobby Robson’s first game in charge of Ipswich and Jimmy Bullard scoring on his Town debut...
We begin today from 50 years ago when a new 30,837 record crowd witnessed Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich as the Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at Portman Road in the Division One, thanks to a late own goal from Tony Dunne.
In 2011, Jimmy Bullard scored on his Blues debut with a stunning 30-yard volley as Town beat Derby 1-0 at Pride Park for their first away win in six games in the Champioship, while Kevin Beattie was among the scorers as Town beat Wolves 2-0 at Portman Road in their Divison One clash in 1975.
It was on this day in 1986, Town beat Liverpool 2-1 at Portman Road in the Division One, thanks to goals from Mich D’Avray and Kevin Wilson, while Jason Dozzell was among the scorers as Town beat Millwall 3-2 at The Den in Division Two in 1992.
And finally on this day in 2014. David McGoldrick scored his 15th goal of the season from the spot as the Blues beat Bolton 1-0 at Portman Road to remain in seventh in Championship and four points behind Reading in the final play-off place.
Also Happy Birthday to former Town winger Martijn Reuser who turns 44, he made 114 appearances and scored 19 goals between 2000 to 2004.