Five-day forecast

On this day in Town history: Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 14:55 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 01 February 2019

A new record 30,837 crowd witnessed Bobby Robson's first home game in charge of Ipswich at Portman Road in February 1969

A new record 30,837 crowd witnessed Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich at Portman Road in February 1969

Archant

We take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features Bobby Robson’s first game in charge of Ipswich and Jimmy Bullard scoring on his Town debut...

On this day in 1969, Town beat Man United 1-0 at Portman Road in Bobby Robson's first homegame in charge of the Blues

We begin today from 50 years ago when a new 30,837 record crowd witnessed Bobby Robson’s first home game in charge of Ipswich as the Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at Portman Road in the Division One, thanks to a late own goal from Tony Dunne.

Jimmy Bullard celebrates scoring the first goal for Ipswich

In 2011, Jimmy Bullard scored on his Blues debut with a stunning 30-yard volley as Town beat Derby 1-0 at Pride Park for their first away win in six games in the Champioship, while Kevin Beattie was among the scorers as Town beat Wolves 2-0 at Portman Road in their Divison One clash in 1975.

Town players celebrate as the Blues beat Liverpool 2-1 at Portman Road in 1986

It was on this day in 1986, Town beat Liverpool 2-1 at Portman Road in the Division One, thanks to goals from Mich D’Avray and Kevin Wilson, while Jason Dozzell was among the scorers as Town beat Millwall 3-2 at The Den in Division Two in 1992.

Ipswich celebrate after David McGoldrick scores taking Ipswich to a 1-0 victory.

And finally on this day in 2014. David McGoldrick scored his 15th goal of the season from the spot as the Blues beat Bolton 1-0 at Portman Road to remain in seventh in Championship and four points behind Reading in the final play-off place.

Martijn Reuser celebrates scoring Town's fouth in their 4-2 win over Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000

Also Happy Birthday to former Town winger Martijn Reuser who turns 44, he made 114 appearances and scored 19 goals between 2000 to 2004.

