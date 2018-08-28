On this day in Town history: Murphy late winner and Wark scoring in the Cup
PUBLISHED: 13:11 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 09 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Darly Murphy’s last-minute winner at Blackpool and John Wark scoring twice in the League Cup.
We begin today’s on this day from five years ago when Town won 3-2 at Blackpool as Daryl Murphy scored an injury time winner as Town came from behind to pick up their first away win of the 2013-14 season at Bloomfield Road.
In 1997. Town were live on TV as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Portman Road, while they were held to a goalles drew with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in 2002.
Mick Stockwell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Southend United at Portman Road in 1996, while Nigel Gleghorn scored as Town drew 1-1 with Man City at Maine Road in 1985.
And finally on this day in 1983, John Wark scored twice as Town beat QPR at Portman Road in League Cup 3rd Round.