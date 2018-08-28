Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Murphy late winner and Wark scoring in the Cup

Ipswich celebrate Daryl Murphy's last minute winner at Blackpool on this day in 2013 PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Darly Murphy’s last-minute winner at Blackpool and John Wark scoring twice in the League Cup.

Paul Taylor celebrates scoring Ipswich's second at Blackpool on this day in 2013 Paul Taylor celebrates scoring Ipswich's second at Blackpool on this day in 2013

We begin today’s on this day from five years ago when Town won 3-2 at Blackpool as Daryl Murphy scored an injury time winner as Town came from behind to pick up their first away win of the 2013-14 season at Bloomfield Road.

Andrew Legg and Neil Gregory scored as Town drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in 1997 Andrew Legg and Neil Gregory scored as Town drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in 1997

In 1997. Town were live on TV as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at Portman Road, while they were held to a goalles drew with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in 2002.

In 1996, Town drew 1-1 with Southend at Portman Road In 1996, Town drew 1-1 with Southend at Portman Road

Mick Stockwell scored as Town drew 1-1 with Southend United at Portman Road in 1996, while Nigel Gleghorn scored as Town drew 1-1 with Man City at Maine Road in 1985.

John Wark scored twice as Town beat QPR 3-2 in the League Cup on this day in 1983 John Wark scored twice as Town beat QPR 3-2 in the League Cup on this day in 1983

And finally on this day in 1983, John Wark scored twice as Town beat QPR at Portman Road in League Cup 3rd Round.