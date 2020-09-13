E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: McCarthy labels McGoldrick as ‘outstanding’

PUBLISHED: 05:59 14 September 2020

David McGoldrick prepares to score Town's third and his second in injury-time against Middlesbrough, on this day 13 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David McGoldrick prepares to score Town's third and his second in injury-time against Middlesbrough, on this day 13 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

In this daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time from just seven years ago when David McGoldrick inspired a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013

David McGoldrick and the ball are in the back of the net! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid McGoldrick and the ball are in the back of the net! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David McGoldrick lifted the early-season gloom at Portman Road by scoring twice to ease the pressure on Mick McCarthy’s men, in a 3-1 home win over Tony Mowbray’s Middlesbrough.

Struggling Town had not won in four matches, and were too close to the relegation zone for comfort, despite it being still early days, until McGoldrick struck twice after Boro had earlier got their noses in front.

“I thought McGoldrick was outstanding and he has been all season,” insisted McCarthy.

“He has not been getting the goals, but the keepers have been making unbelievable saves.

Town fans celebrate a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013Town fans celebrate a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013

“He puts in a real shift and he is a proper player. We are lucky to have him.”

- Carl Marston’s Travels with Town: the day my car was broken into, at Oxford United

Albert Adomah’s acrobatic shot from former Town midfielder Grant Leadbitter’s header put Boro 1-0 up, but a 25-yarder from man-of-the-match McGoldrick had Town level.

You may also want to watch:

A header by Luke Chambers, from Aaron Cresswell’s cross, settled Town’s nerves before McGoldrick drilled home a third in stoppage time.

As an aside, this was Town’s 800th home league victory in their history.

Boro boss Tony Mowbray, the former Town centre-half, admitted: “Ipswich deserved the victory for the honest and hard work they put in.

“Ipswich are a team who do the basics well. They close you down, put their foot through the ball in defence and ask questions of you, and we fell a bit short defensively.”

....

- On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: Counago tames the Lions

...

Town went on to finish ninth in the Championship that season, with McGoldrick ending up as the top scorer with 16 goals (14 in the league).

Boro finished in 12th, while Leicester City were promoted as champions with 102 points, along with Burnley and QPR (via the play-offs).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

What you told us about covid and the lockdown in Suffolk

Shoppers are back in the town centre - but many people remain very nervous about going shopping. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

What you told us about covid and the lockdown in Suffolk

Shoppers are back in the town centre - but many people remain very nervous about going shopping. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Strand closed after serious collision involving two people and car

Police have been called to the Strand this evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Stander: ‘Dozzell is an absolute gem – I would start him every game’

Terry was very impressed with Andre Dozell Picture: PA SPORT

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: McCarthy labels McGoldrick as ‘outstanding’

David McGoldrick prepares to score Town's third and his second in injury-time against Middlesbrough, on this day 13 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN