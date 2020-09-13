Nostalgia

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: McCarthy labels McGoldrick as ‘outstanding’

David McGoldrick prepares to score Town's third and his second in injury-time against Middlesbrough, on this day 13 years ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

In this daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year, this time from just seven years ago when David McGoldrick inspired a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013

David McGoldrick and the ball are in the back of the net! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN David McGoldrick and the ball are in the back of the net! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David McGoldrick lifted the early-season gloom at Portman Road by scoring twice to ease the pressure on Mick McCarthy’s men, in a 3-1 home win over Tony Mowbray’s Middlesbrough.

Struggling Town had not won in four matches, and were too close to the relegation zone for comfort, despite it being still early days, until McGoldrick struck twice after Boro had earlier got their noses in front.

“I thought McGoldrick was outstanding and he has been all season,” insisted McCarthy.

“He has not been getting the goals, but the keepers have been making unbelievable saves.

Town fans celebrate a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013 Town fans celebrate a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough on September 14, 2013

“He puts in a real shift and he is a proper player. We are lucky to have him.”

Albert Adomah’s acrobatic shot from former Town midfielder Grant Leadbitter’s header put Boro 1-0 up, but a 25-yarder from man-of-the-match McGoldrick had Town level.

A header by Luke Chambers, from Aaron Cresswell’s cross, settled Town’s nerves before McGoldrick drilled home a third in stoppage time.

As an aside, this was Town’s 800th home league victory in their history.

Boro boss Tony Mowbray, the former Town centre-half, admitted: “Ipswich deserved the victory for the honest and hard work they put in.

“Ipswich are a team who do the basics well. They close you down, put their foot through the ball in defence and ask questions of you, and we fell a bit short defensively.”

Town went on to finish ninth in the Championship that season, with McGoldrick ending up as the top scorer with 16 goals (14 in the league).

Boro finished in 12th, while Leicester City were promoted as champions with 102 points, along with Burnley and QPR (via the play-offs).