Hadleigh boss Appleford on club's plan, new signings... With more to come

Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford says his club are on 'an exciting and upward journey'.

The Millfield boss has moved early to secure new players as he prepares for his first full season in charge at the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club.

And, after a couple of years of on and off-pitch changes at the club, Appleford is confident the future is now looking bright for Hadleigh.

Already signed up for the new season are former Braintree Town, Billericay and Stowmarket Town defender/midfielder Matt Paine, former Leiston midfielder Josh Cheetham and Wayne Blackman, a former AFC Sudbury, Stanway Rovers and Little Oakley man.

Appleford says more are set to follow.

"Obviously one of the reasons I came to Hadleigh is to help them evolve and progress," he said.

"But we must do it in the right way.

"We have no ridiculous budget or anything like that and I will keep on top of the budget we have.

"A plan is in place for the club for the next few years and I'm not going to say we are going to win the league or anything like that, but I want us to push onto the upper echelons of the league.

"It was key when I came that the club backed me and they have. And, like I did at Mildenhall, I'll do things in the right way.

"We are on an exciting and upward journey."

Hadleigh eventually pulled away from the relegation zone in Thurlow Premier in the latter months of last season after flirting with the bottom three for part of the campaign.

The signing of Paine is a big coup for Hadleigh.

"Matt has bags of experience and is a really good fit for us," Appleford added.

"His experience will be vital and he will be a great help for the younger lads."

Meanwhile, last seasons' player of the year, Romario Dunne is moving to Step 3 Brightlingsea Regent, while another player who was on loan at Hadleigh last season from AFC Sudbury, striker Mekhi McKenzie, has joined FC Clacton on loan for the season ahead.