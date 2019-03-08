Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Hadleigh boss Appleford on club's plan, new signings... With more to come

PUBLISHED: 16:09 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 12 June 2019

Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Photo: PHIL MORLEY

Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Photo: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford says his club are on 'an exciting and upward journey'.

The Millfield boss has moved early to secure new players as he prepares for his first full season in charge at the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club.

And, after a couple of years of on and off-pitch changes at the club, Appleford is confident the future is now looking bright for Hadleigh.

Already signed up for the new season are former Braintree Town, Billericay and Stowmarket Town defender/midfielder Matt Paine, former Leiston midfielder Josh Cheetham and Wayne Blackman, a former AFC Sudbury, Stanway Rovers and Little Oakley man.

Appleford says more are set to follow.

"Obviously one of the reasons I came to Hadleigh is to help them evolve and progress," he said.

"But we must do it in the right way.

MORE: Mike Bacon's top 7 NON LEAGUE GAMES OF THE SEASON

You may also want to watch:

"We have no ridiculous budget or anything like that and I will keep on top of the budget we have.

"A plan is in place for the club for the next few years and I'm not going to say we are going to win the league or anything like that, but I want us to push onto the upper echelons of the league.

"It was key when I came that the club backed me and they have. And, like I did at Mildenhall, I'll do things in the right way.

"We are on an exciting and upward journey."

Hadleigh eventually pulled away from the relegation zone in Thurlow Premier in the latter months of last season after flirting with the bottom three for part of the campaign.

MORE: Mike Bacon's top 10 NON LEAGUE CLUBS OF THE SEASON

The signing of Paine is a big coup for Hadleigh.

"Matt has bags of experience and is a really good fit for us," Appleford added.

"His experience will be vital and he will be a great help for the younger lads."

Meanwhile, last seasons' player of the year, Romario Dunne is moving to Step 3 Brightlingsea Regent, while another player who was on loan at Hadleigh last season from AFC Sudbury, striker Mekhi McKenzie, has joined FC Clacton on loan for the season ahead.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our ‘Mrs Christmas’, who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester’s new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists