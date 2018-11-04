Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

National League Division One South East Leyton Orient 2 Ipswich Town 2 Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goalscorer Zoe Cossey in action during the first half Picture: ROSS HALLS Goalscorer Zoe Cossey in action during the first half Picture: ROSS HALLS

Zoe Cossey and Paige Wakefield had given Ipswich a two goal cushion before two unstoppable late goals delivered the ultimate sucker punch.

Town took the lead after ten minutes after a lovely interchange.

Forward Toni-Anne Wayne held the ball up before releasing Cossey down the left, who raced through with great pace and fired past Orient keeper Naomi Ogunde.

Wayne was involved again soon after as her neat backheel sent Sophie Welton through on goal but the winger dragged her shot wide. Cossey nearly capped off a strong first-half display on the stroke of half-time as she burst through the Orient defence but her speculative effort sailed narrowly over the bar.

Natalie Richardson had chances to score for Ipswich Picture: ROSS HALLS Natalie Richardson had chances to score for Ipswich Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town picked up where they left off after the restart as Wayne was once again at the forefront of the action, this time forcing Ogunde to parry behind for a corner.

However, Ipswich weren’t to be denied from that resulting corner as Wakefield turned the ball home after a scramble in the area.

The Tractor Girls were presented with a glorious opportunity to put the game to bed with 20 minutes remaining as Welton played in Wayne but the Town forward was thwarted at her feet by the alert Ogunde. Natalie Richardson attempted to bury the rebound but her low effort was well blocked by the covering defender.

The East Londoners began to battle back and were soon knocking on the door, with Egle Trezzi forcing Town keeper’ Sian Fagg into a smart diving save the first of many late attempts. The hosts did pull one back inside the final ten minutes as Trezzi’s stupendous free-kick sailed into the top-left corner, giving Fagg absolutely no chance.

Toni-Anne Wayne came close to scoring in the second half Picture: ROSS HALLS Toni-Anne Wayne came close to scoring in the second half Picture: ROSS HALLS

Orient thought they had found their leveller soon after but Sophie Le Marchand’s goal was disallowed for offside. However, in the dying seconds, the O’s delivered a hammer blow to Town as Hayley Barton let fly from distance and the ball sailed into the top corner to deny Ipswich all three points.