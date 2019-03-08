Popular Ipswich Town musical Our Blue Heaven set for UEFA Cup revival

Bobby Robson's ITFC side are set to return in Our Blue Heaven to commemorate the UEFA Cup win Picture: ROBERT DAY Robert Day

Ipswich Town fans are set to relive the magic of the club's historic UEFA Cup victory as popular musical Our Blue Heaven returns to the New Wolsey Theatre.

Our Blue Heaven also ran last year at the New Wolsey Theatre for the anniversary of the FA Cup win PICTURE: ROBERT DAY Our Blue Heaven also ran last year at the New Wolsey Theatre for the anniversary of the FA Cup win PICTURE: ROBERT DAY

The show brought glorious nostalgia to the town last year, with the musical then based on the club's FA Cup win in 1978.

Named after the famous EADT headline following Town's FA Cup success, the musical was made up of collections and stories donated by fans.

Coming to the theatre in 2021, the show will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the victory against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, as well as the theatre's 20th year.

Peter Rowe, artistic director at the New Wolsey Theatre, said: "We are committed to sharing stories that resonate with the community and it was wonderful to see the response to Our Blue Heaven from those that remembered the victory and those younger supporters who could relieve the memories they had heard so much about."

Just like last year, fans are again asked to contact the theatre with their favourite cup stories.

Mr Rowe added: "I know that there will be similar stories and adventures to share from 1981 - against a changing society and emerging pop culture too, this was a great year for music.

"We need the public's support and memories to achieve such a great show once again."

The 1980/81 season proved to be a campaign of highs and lows for the Blues, with club's dream of a miraculous treble - the First Division title, the FA Cup and the UEFA cup - proving out of reach as the heavy fixture list wore the team's energy down.

Elizabeth Edwards from the Ipswich Town Heritage Society said: "Just the UEFA Cup remained of our dreamed-of treble. But could our tired, drained team raise themselves one last time, for the home and away games v AZ Alkmaar? Could the fans still believe in the team, in Bobby himself?

"Ipswich Town had never lost at home in Europe - but was that an omen, or a weight around their necks? Those amazing nights, that fantastic team. And John Wark, who scored 36 goals that season from a defensive midfield position!

"Those of us who did live through it, we are the lucky ones."

Those wanting to share their memories should do so directly to the Heritage Society, including contact details, to 1981itfc@gmail.com using the subject line 'UEFA 1981 Memories'.