E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Popular Ipswich Town musical Our Blue Heaven set for UEFA Cup revival

PUBLISHED: 00:01 10 August 2019

Bobby Robson's ITFC side are set to return in Our Blue Heaven to commemorate the UEFA Cup win Picture: ROBERT DAY

Bobby Robson's ITFC side are set to return in Our Blue Heaven to commemorate the UEFA Cup win Picture: ROBERT DAY

Robert Day

Ipswich Town fans are set to relive the magic of the club's historic UEFA Cup victory as popular musical Our Blue Heaven returns to the New Wolsey Theatre.

Our Blue Heaven also ran last year at the New Wolsey Theatre for the anniversary of the FA Cup win PICTURE: ROBERT DAYOur Blue Heaven also ran last year at the New Wolsey Theatre for the anniversary of the FA Cup win PICTURE: ROBERT DAY

The show brought glorious nostalgia to the town last year, with the musical then based on the club's FA Cup win in 1978.

Named after the famous EADT headline following Town's FA Cup success, the musical was made up of collections and stories donated by fans.

Coming to the theatre in 2021, the show will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the victory against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, as well as the theatre's 20th year.

Peter Rowe, artistic director at the New Wolsey Theatre, said: "We are committed to sharing stories that resonate with the community and it was wonderful to see the response to Our Blue Heaven from those that remembered the victory and those younger supporters who could relieve the memories they had heard so much about."

Just like last year, fans are again asked to contact the theatre with their favourite cup stories.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rowe added: "I know that there will be similar stories and adventures to share from 1981 - against a changing society and emerging pop culture too, this was a great year for music.

"We need the public's support and memories to achieve such a great show once again."

The 1980/81 season proved to be a campaign of highs and lows for the Blues, with club's dream of a miraculous treble - the First Division title, the FA Cup and the UEFA cup - proving out of reach as the heavy fixture list wore the team's energy down.

Elizabeth Edwards from the Ipswich Town Heritage Society said: "Just the UEFA Cup remained of our dreamed-of treble. But could our tired, drained team raise themselves one last time, for the home and away games v AZ Alkmaar? Could the fans still believe in the team, in Bobby himself?

"Ipswich Town had never lost at home in Europe - but was that an omen, or a weight around their necks? Those amazing nights, that fantastic team. And John Wark, who scored 36 goals that season from a defensive midfield position!

"Those of us who did live through it, we are the lucky ones."

Those wanting to share their memories should do so directly to the Heritage Society, including contact details, to 1981itfc@gmail.com using the subject line 'UEFA 1981 Memories'.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Stowmarket

Suffolk police and the ambulance service were sent to the scene of the crash near Borley Green, outside of Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Anglia’s mobile coverage on the up – but how is your network?

Most of Suffolk and north Essex is covered by 4G signals. Picture: ARCHANT FILES

Man killed in flat fire named as inquest opens

The fire was inside Blackbourne View sheltered housing in Ixworth, accomodation for the over 55s Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Man killed in lorry accident on busy road was hitchhiking, inquest told

The accident happened on the A143 at Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New trains won’t come to all East Anglia’s rural services until next year

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich - but they won't appear everywhere until early next year. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists