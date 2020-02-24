'I wasn't acting... when he stamps on you it hurts' - Oxford defender Dickie on Jackson red card

Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Oxford United captain Rob Dickie insists Kayden Jackson deserved his red card for the incident at the end of Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portman Road.

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson was shown his marching orders in stoppage-time after appearing to kick out in frustration at Dickie, the latter having become entangled under the Town striker's legs following a coming together.

The Blues' 11-goal joint top-scorer will now be suspended for three vital games against Blackpool (a), Fleetwood (h) and Coventry (h), further diminishing Paul Lambert's strike options following on from fellow leading scorer James Norwood undergoing groin surgery.

"He's a good player, but he's cost his side - not today, but I take it he's got a three-game ban now," said Dickie.

Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"You can't stamp on people. I'm not acting or anything, when you get hit or he stamps on you it hurts. I guess you could take it as a compliment."

After the game Blues boss Paul Lambert said he hadn't seen the incident and would look at it before deciding whether the club would appeal.

Oxford's win lifts them to within a point of Town, the duo both placed just outside the League One play-off places.

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"We have had games where we've played a lot better, but I'd agree, the timing of this result has been really good for us to put us right back in the mix ahead of our run-in," said Dickie.

"We'll still strive to play the way we want to, but sometimes when you come away from home it's not always possible against a big club like this.

"It's a brilliant result, the perfect away win. It's one we've been waiting for all season, a nasty, ugly 1-0 win away from home."

Town dominated the first half, but Dickie says he never felt like his team were under real pressure.

"I wouldn't say we were under the cosh at all," said the U's skipper. "The manager said to us at half-time they were 1-0 down in their last game and ended up winning 4-1, so we were aware of the threat they held, but we're a really good side and we're so proud of ourselves for the way we dug in."