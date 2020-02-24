E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I wasn't acting... when he stamps on you it hurts' - Oxford defender Dickie on Jackson red card

PUBLISHED: 11:45 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 24 February 2020

Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Oxford United captain Rob Dickie insists Kayden Jackson deserved his red card for the incident at the end of Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portman Road.

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson was shown his marching orders in stoppage-time after appearing to kick out in frustration at Dickie, the latter having become entangled under the Town striker's legs following a coming together.

The Blues' 11-goal joint top-scorer will now be suspended for three vital games against Blackpool (a), Fleetwood (h) and Coventry (h), further diminishing Paul Lambert's strike options following on from fellow leading scorer James Norwood undergoing groin surgery.

MORE: 'I apologise to the Ipswich fans who call me a cheat' - Oxford boss Robinson reflects on Portman Road victory

"He's a good player, but he's cost his side - not today, but I take it he's got a three-game ban now," said Dickie.

Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"You can't stamp on people. I'm not acting or anything, when you get hit or he stamps on you it hurts. I guess you could take it as a compliment."

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Four wins in 22 is pathetic... It feels like we're waiting to be put out of our misery

After the game Blues boss Paul Lambert said he hadn't seen the incident and would look at it before deciding whether the club would appeal.

Oxford's win lifts them to within a point of Town, the duo both placed just outside the League One play-off places.

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: North Stander: The one critical weakness which could end up costing Town this season

"We have had games where we've played a lot better, but I'd agree, the timing of this result has been really good for us to put us right back in the mix ahead of our run-in," said Dickie.

"We'll still strive to play the way we want to, but sometimes when you come away from home it's not always possible against a big club like this.

"It's a brilliant result, the perfect away win. It's one we've been waiting for all season, a nasty, ugly 1-0 win away from home."

MORE: Lambert on Oxford defeat, fans' boos, Jackson's red card and bringing on Sears in the 90th minute

Town dominated the first half, but Dickie says he never felt like his team were under real pressure.

"I wouldn't say we were under the cosh at all," said the U's skipper. "The manager said to us at half-time they were 1-0 down in their last game and ended up winning 4-1, so we were aware of the threat they held, but we're a really good side and we're so proud of ourselves for the way we dug in."

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Runners brave strong winds to conquer Tarpley 20 with Rock crowned Suffolk champion

Runners mingle before the start of the Tarpley 20, at Beyton, including eventual runer-up and Suffolk champion Danny Rock (far right, red vest). Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Review: Chainers create entertaining and thoughtful play about Suffolk witch trials

The reign of terror conducted by Matthew Hopkins, the Witchfinder General, is explored in The World Turned Upside Down, a new play staged by The Chainers, youth theatre. Photo: Bill Jackson
Drive 24