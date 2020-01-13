E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Ipswich make first visit to Kassam Stadium as Lambert's men bid to back up Accrington win

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 January 2020

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues got back to winning ways this weekend with a 4-1 success over Accrington Stanley and will hope to gain more momentum this evening when they face fellow promotion contenders, Oxford.

The game represents a return to his former club for Luke Garbutt, who spent last season on loan with Karl Robinson's side.

"We're three points off the top and we have a game in hand, a difficult game but we're in a really good place," manager Paul Lambert said after Saturday's victory..

"I'm happy with how the lads have handled everything that's been at them, the good start, the wins, we've drawn, we've lost, they've shown big, big character to come back from a lot of stuff. I'm really happy with them.

"The game with Oxford's tough, a tough, tough game, but we go there with a lot of confidence."

You can follow the game live with us here.

