Matchday Live: Blues searching for three points at Kassam Stadium as pressure builds

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in action against Oxford United this evening - kick-off 7pm.

Back-to-back home losses to Hull and Charlton has seen the pressure build on Paul Lambert and his players, as they slide down the League One table.

They’re sixth heading into this evening’s game against a United side who made last season’s play-offs before losing out to Wycombe in the final at Wembley.

“We’re having a hard time at the moment, that’s evident” Lambert said:

“We need to stick together and come through it, though - you can always come through it.

“We’re getting punished for little errors and that’s putting pressure on us as a team. We’re trying everything we can to turn it around.

“You’re going to have hard moments but you have to stand up to it. You have to stand up to it and get through it.

“You have to be mentally strong when you lose. The lads are very good to work with and I’m confident they can overcome this.

“We have to stay together and be strong.”

Follow tonight’s game with us.