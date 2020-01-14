Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with Oxford United at a wet and windy Kassam

Luke Chambers relishes the heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Luke Woolfenden wins a header at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Luke Woolfenden wins a header at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Will Norris

Played the conditions well in the first half as he made good decisions with his kicking, while having little to do in terms of goalmouth action. Looked to be covering as he flung himself to his right for a Tarique Fosu shot which hit the side-netting before making an excellent save in the same direction to deny Josh Ruffels. 7

Luke Chambers

The skipper won't have been daunted by these conditions and battled them well, producing a great first-half clearance when a cross arrowed into the Ipswich box in the direction of Matty Taylor. Was deep in conversation with referee Tom Nield, clearly telling the official of Ipswich's desire to play before that decision was ultimately made. Produced another brilliant headed clearance to repel a dangerous free-kick out late on. Was turned a couple of times but defended well enough. 7

James Norwood heads a chance wide during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix James Norwood heads a chance wide during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

James Wilson

Defended well in the rain, producing an excellent block to deny Taylor in the first half. Wilson plays to his strengths and that's exactly what was needed from the defender this evening. A good display. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Like his defensive colleagues, the youngster took a safety-first approach in the first-half and handled the conditions well before making a good clearance from inside his own box to start the second period. His game became more expansive after the break as he looked to join in the attack. 7

James Wilson has a second half shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix James Wilson has a second half shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman had a good early chance but headed into the ground when connecting with Woolfenden's raking cross-field ball, before finding conditions a little a tricky given his game is about running with the ball at feet. Was booked again, taking him to just one yellow away from another suspension. 6

Luke Garbutt



The driving rain and heavy pitch limited the left-back in the first half as he struggled to get forward as often as he would have liked, spending the majority of his game hooking balls away in the defensive third. Did that well, though. 6

Emyr Huws

The Ipswich Town midfielders were in the thick of the action during the first half, with the centre of the pitch turning into something of a swamp. Huws performed well, showing the physical side of his game as he looked to win the ball back for his side. Carried on going throughout as he was perhaps the stand-out player for the Blues, backing up a good weekend display. 7

Flynn Downes

James Norwood challenges at Oxford United Picture Pagepix James Norwood challenges at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Played maturely during the first half and did what was needed from him in tough conditions, before coming on strong after the break. He was calm and composed in all he did and showed his class on occasions, too. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman again started as a No.10, having excelled there against Accrington, and was in the thick of the action in the opening period. He fired three chances wide from outside the box as he threated the Oxford goal and got himself into good positions in the final third. That continued in the second half despite a heavy pitch. 7

Will Keane

New signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture Pagepix New signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

In for Kayden Jackson, who was suffering with a tight hamstring, and mastered the poor conditions in the first period with a good first touch and some clever lay-offs to bring others into play. He did his best to create chances in the second period but when balls came into the box for him they just wouldn't drop kindly. A deent display, though. 6

James Norwood

Another who would probably have enjoyed playing in the conditions early and has perhaps played in worse during his non-league days. Battled away and should have had a penalty when he was hauled down by John Mousinho towards the end of a long first half. Flicked a header wide before the break before a second, less enthusiastic appeals for a penalty as Rob DIckie came over the top of him to win a header on the edge of the penalty area. Was replaced with 20 minutes to go. 6

Freddie Sears (for Norwood, 69)

Paul Lambert at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

On for 20 minutes and had a couple of decent runs without being able to unlock the door for the Blues. His time will come. 6