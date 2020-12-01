Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with Oxford United

Jon Nolan has a second half shot go just over the crossbar at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Oxford United this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Jack Lankester battles at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Jack Lankester battles at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

David Cornell

Kept his place for a second game, having come into the side for Tomas Holy at the weekend and made a good save from Marcus McGuane in the first period while also being grateful to see James Henry hit the outside of his post. He made a good save to deny Henry in his first real action after the break and then did well to beat Matt Taylor to a through-ball. His kicking was hit and miss. 7

Luke Chambers

Was kept honest by Olamide Shodipo for much of the game but had the better of the match-up against the Oxford wide man. Got forward well enough and had a shot blocked on the edge of the area in the first half, with his second half much the same. 5

Luke Chambers has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Had plenty of the ball at the back and looked to stride into midfield whenever he could, without truly being able to start any attacking moves. Could possibly have dealt with a couple of crosses a little better but defended well on the whole. 6

Mark McGuinness

Got through the first half largely unchallenged, doing what he needed to do, before struggling at the start of the second. He was turned inside and out by James Henry and was left on the turf, before badly misjudging a dangerous ball into the box as he missed with his header. Thankfully Ipswich survived both and he was solid enough as the half went on. 6

Alan Judge is crowded out at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Alan Judge is crowded out at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Stephen Ward

Had some tough moments courtesy of Marcus McGuane, who drifted all over the field on a few occasions, but never got completely overrun. Sadly he wasn’t able to get forward on too many occasions at all to help out in attack. 5

Andre Dozzell

During the early stages of this game the homegrown youngster looked the most likely to make something happen as he played balls from deep, but he had little to aim at. Hit the bar from a corner in a bizarre passage of play before being booked for a foul late on. 5

Oli Hawkins wins a second half header at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Oli Hawkins wins a second half header at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jon Nolan

Back in the side after a groin injury and was subdued in the first half, with his highlight being a through ball which didn’t quite reach Aaron Drinan. He made a good block in the second period before having arguably the Blues’ best chance as he was slipped in by Armando Dobra before shooting wide. 4

Jack Lankester

Started in a central role in this one and looked to get on the ball and make things happen when he could. It didn’t happen too often in the first period as the Blues struggled to gain a foothold in the Oxford half and it was a similar story during the 15 minutes he was on the field in the second. 4

Keanan Bennetts has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Keanan Bennetts has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra

The young Albanian international came in from the cold for this game and started on the right. He had some bright moments during his time on the field as he looked to run at his man but he was also knocked to the floor on a number of occasions as Oxford opted opted to foul him to stop him. 5

Keanan Bennetts

The loanee is enjoying a decent run in the side at this moment in time and at times looks like he could make something happen. He skipped inside to threaten on a couple of occasions but also had others where his final ball just wasn’t good enough. 4

Aaron Drinan loses outl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Aaron Drinan loses outl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Aaron Drinan

The Irishman was back in the starting XI for the first time since recovering from a thigh injury and looked neat and tidy while trying to link midfield to attack. His best opening saw him nearly reach Bennetts’ through-ball but in truth he was isolated for much of the hour he spent on the field. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Lankester, 61)

Introduced at the same time as Hawkins in a bid to take things up a gear but, despite a couple of bright moments, wasn’t able to bring the threat Lambert would have wanted. 5

Armando Dobra closes down at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra closes down at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Oli Hawkins (for Drinan, 61)

The introduction of Hawkins from the bench made Ipswich that little bit more threatening as they used his head when they could. He had the only effort on target as he nodded the ball into the arms of the goalkeeper. 6

Alan Judge (for Dobra, 78)

The Irishman wasn’t able to truly get involved in this game after coming off the bench. n/a