Venue for Paderborn 07 pre-season fixture confirmed

Ipswich Town will play their pre-season game against Paderborn 07 at the Stadion Laumeskamp. Photo: Contributed Archant

The venue for Ipswich Town's pre-season friendly against German club Paderborn 07 has finally been confirmed.

The Blues take on the newly-promoted Bunesliga side next Saturday (July 6) towards the start of their 11-day training camp.

The game will now be played at the Stadion Laumeskamp - home to German sixth-tier side Delbrucker SC - with kick-off time remaining at 3pm CET (4pm UK).

Norwich City played at that venue last summer when facing FC Union Berlin.

Paderborn play their home games at the 15,000 capacity Benteler Arena but are not using the stadium during pre-season.

Town fly out to Germany next Thursday and finish their trip by taking part in the four-team Interwetten Cup, in Meppen, on Sunday, July 14.

Ipswich Town pre-season programme

First team

Paderborn (a) - Saturday, July 6 (4pm)

Interwetten Cup in Meppen - Sunday, July 14 (3pm start)

Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)

Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)

Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)

U23s

Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)

Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)

Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)

U18s

Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)

Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)

Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)

Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)

Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)