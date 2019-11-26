Opinion

Bacon on the Blues: 'Oh yes it is! Oh no it isn't!' An early Christmas Panto... But we'll have the last laugh. #inittogether

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON reflects on an entertaining night at Portman Road when Wycombe came to town!

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Now listen folks.

When the Super Blues are promoted in... probably April next year, I would say... we'll look back at games like Wycombe at home on what was a dank November night...And we'll laugh!

We'll laugh as we remember Luke Chambers' 'goal' that wasn't and the absurdity as to why it was chalked off.

We'll laugh at memories of a ref who booked almost half the players on the pitch, despite there being few poor tackles.

We'll smile as we remember the superb atmosphere from the brilliant Blues fans.

Will Keane looks to close down Darius Charles. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Keane looks to close down Darius Charles. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

And we'll giggle and, admittedly, roll our eyes as we picture the handball in the box that wasn't given. Then laugh out loud as we replay Holy's super penalty save - and remember James Norwood's after-match 'tweet'.

Who needs VAR?

Well, actually, for once, and even though it is so hapless at times, we could have done with it!

Yes folks, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Ipswich Town versus Wycombe, first against second, was the night the earliest Christmas Panto in living memory came to Portman Road.

Who needs to boo and hiss at Captain Hook this festive period when you can have your own panto villains officiating the game.

Luke Garbutt crosses as Wycombe Wanderers skipper Matt Bloomfield leaps in to block. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt crosses as Wycombe Wanderers skipper Matt Bloomfield leaps in to block. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

....GOAL!

'Oh yes it was! Oh no it wasn't'!

....HANDBALL!

'Oh yes it was! Oh no it wasn't'!

....HE'S WASTING TIME REF

Tomas Holy makes a crucial save from a Joe Jacobson penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy makes a crucial save from a Joe Jacobson penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

'Oh yes he is! Oh no he isn't'!

Boooooooo!!!.....

Hisssssss!!!.....

..... But you know in a perverse way, despite not getting the result we wanted, it was all rather entertaining.

Luke Chambers celebrates with Jon Nolan but his goal was disallowed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers celebrates with Jon Nolan but his goal was disallowed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I'll have to be honest, in more recent times before Lambo, I was often reading my programme 20 minutes into the game, such was my lack of interest on what was happening on the pitch.

Now, you can't keep your eyes off it.

No, the standard isn't Barcelona or Manchester City. But there's no lack of passion or willing from the boys in Blue.

The highs, the lows. Fans, team and management - as one - are feeling it all. In it together.

So, yes, like me, by all means be a bit salty for the next few days about the injustice of it all. It could have been three points, it could have been none!

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Yet, we can't just blame the ref. At the end of the day the Blues didn't do enough, the Wycombe 'keeper was rarely tested. Wycombe were very organised.

They battled for their point, not that anyone would have complained had Town won.

Look at the league table. Would you have taken Town to be second after 17 games at the end of November? Five points off top, four ahead of third place, with games in hand?

Course you would.

Come on, it's nearly Christmas!

+++++++

AT least Coventry - well Birmingham - isn't too far to travel from Ipswich.

Three hours up the A14, it could have been worse.

It's the FA Cup anyhow this weekend, so even though it shouldn't feel this way, Lambo's team selection means it is likely to seem like a 'free hit'.

Town fans 'sent to Coventry', twice in a week - it's the league game between the Super Blues and the Sky Blues the week after!

I'm a fan of idioms - words or phrases that aren't meant to be taken literally - like 'sent to Coventry'. I think they're fun.

Down at the Bristol on Friday night, rather ironically, we played round the clock darts - idiom-style!

Starting on a double, every time someone got three in a row, they had to say an idiom. It took Milky 20 minutes to fathom out what one was, but after that...

"Wife let me off the hook", said Water Duck (long story) after a quick nine, 10 and 11 brought big cheers.

"It's once in a Blue Moon", I shouted after 14, 15 and 16 brought me right back into the game.

It was going well and coming down to a photo finish, when 'out of the blue' Milky produced a 'worldie'... 20, 25, Bull! BANG! He'd won!

There was uproar!

'Idiom, idiom, idiom,' we shouted! I think that is what most were saying. It was getting late!

"A canary in the hand is worth no trophies in the bush", Milky pronounced to great cheers - as he 'chicken walked' out of the bar with t-shirt over his head, before splatting into the Christmas tree outside.

How we laughed.

