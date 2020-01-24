The Non-League Podcast: It's Needham Market duo Luke Ingram and Craig Parker!

Luke Ingram and Craig Parker Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they catch up with Needham Market duo Craig Parker and Luke Ingram

Both are established Step 3 players now, but it hasn't always been that way.

In this episode...

- Parks' 'week of footballing hell'

- Luke's three games in one week for three different teams!

Also:-

- Money in the game

- The loyalty of fans

- Management or coaching in later years

- Klopp or Pep?

- Will local rivals Leiston avoid the drop!

Plus...

Which one enjoys a Thursday KFC treat

Which one is a bit of a chocolate lover!