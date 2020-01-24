The Non-League Podcast: It's Needham Market duo Luke Ingram and Craig Parker!
PUBLISHED: 10:56 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 24 January 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they catch up with Needham Market duo Craig Parker and Luke Ingram
Both are established Step 3 players now, but it hasn't always been that way.
In this episode...
- Parks' 'week of footballing hell'
- Luke's three games in one week for three different teams!
Also:-
- Money in the game
- The loyalty of fans
- Management or coaching in later years
- Klopp or Pep?
- Will local rivals Leiston avoid the drop!
Plus...
Which one enjoys a Thursday KFC treat
Which one is a bit of a chocolate lover!