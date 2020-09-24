parkrun in England will NOT now return next month

Happier times: runners and walkers assemble before the start of the weekly Sizewell parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

It was hoped that parkruns across Suffolk and Essex, and the rest of England, would be back up-and-running again by the end of October, but those plans have now been shelved.

Runners and walkers congregate for the run briefing before the start of the Great Yarmouth North Beach parkrun on March 14, the last time any parkrun has been held in the UK. Picture: CARL MARSTON Runners and walkers congregate for the run briefing before the start of the Great Yarmouth North Beach parkrun on March 14, the last time any parkrun has been held in the UK. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Nick Pearson, the parkrun Global Chief Executive Officer, issued a statement this evening which revealed that parkrun would not be returning within the next month, as had been previously hoped, in light of the recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

In the latest parkrun update, CEO Pearson explained:

‘Sadly, after significant consultation and discussion, circumstances outside of our control have dictated that parkrun cannot return in England by the end of October, as we’d hoped.

‘We know that many people will be disappointed to hear this news, and that it is likely to add further to existing anxieties and frustrations.

The finishing funnel at the Kesgrave parkrun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The finishing funnel at the Kesgrave parkrun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Please do know that we will continue doing everything we can to support our parkrun family, and we remain committed to reopening parkrun events as soon as circumstances allow and local stakeholders are comfortable.

‘Since we announced our intent to reopen in England, from an incredibly positive position and with support from DCMS and the Deputy Chief Medical Officers, things have changed.

‘The Government has introduced new restrictions on social gatherings, local lockdowns have been implemented in several regions, and, earlier this week, the Prime Minister suggested that more stringent measures could be in place right through the winter.

‘Understandably, local public health leaders are anxious about groups of people gathering, and, whilst events such as parkrun are exempt from the six person rule, we feel, at this moment in time, that it would be insensitive to push forward with reopening.’

The last parkrun weekend in the UK was more than six months ago, on March 14.

