parkrun round-up: Felixstowe, Clacton and Sizewell

Runners set off at the start of the Felixstowe parkrun, with a field of 274 enjoying the warm sunshine on the promenade. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK Archant

In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and Essex, we focus on the events at Felixstowe, Clacton, Sizewell and Ipswich

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A procession of runners tackling the 64th Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday morning. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK A procession of runners tackling the 64th Felixstowe parkrun on Saturday morning. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Warm sunshine greeted parkrunners all over the region for Saturday morning's weekly 5K events, throughout Suffolk and North-East Essex.

A field of 274 tackled the 64th staging of the Felixstowe parkrun, on the promenade, led home by Ben Toye in a scorching 16mins 22secs. Toye was one of many runners enjoying their first experience of the Felixstowe parkrun.

Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, followed up his run from the previous night's Stowmarket Friday Five by finishing second at Felixstowe, in 17:47. It was Howlett's 234th parkrun.

Jonathan Glanfield, of Felixstowe Road Runners, was third in 18:00, with Ipswich JAFFA's Ashley Smy (18:25) and Tim Byford (18:28) fourth and fifth respectively. Both Smy and Byford celebrated personal bests.

Matt Spencer, who chalked up yet another first place at the weekly Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK Matt Spencer, who chalked up yet another first place at the weekly Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK

There was also a PB for Sarah Parker, who finished first female in 22:28 at what was her 97th parkrun. Ipswich Harriers' Kirsty Thorndyke was second in 22:52, and first-time visitor Lorna Simpson (Linlithglow RRC) took third in 23:04.

You may also want to watch:

Among those at Felixstowe taking part in their first-ever parkruns were Connor Field, Daniel Cobb, Harvey Watson, Mitchell Howard, Jamie Briers, Kate Farrow, Emma Hoddy, Helen Smith-Evans, Ali Wright, Thalia Whitaker and Daniel Mowles.

Also beside the seaside, a field of 180 completed the 137th staging of the Clacton Seafront parkrun, held over the usual three-lap route on the lower and top promenades.

Gail Mackie, who was first lady and third overall at Saturday's Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK Gail Mackie, who was first lady and third overall at Saturday's Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Over-40 veteran Jamie Schofield was first home in 19:09, followed by Peter Hack (personal best of 19:45) and Ray Baggs (20:45), of Great Bentley RC.

Vicky Moore was the first female in 23:02, with Lesley Moss enjoying a PB of 23:57 and Clacton first-timer Gemma Schofield in third with 24:24.

Further up the coast, back in Suffolk, there was a familiar face leading home a field of 94 at the 45th Sizewell parkrun.

Matt Spencer, of Ipswich JAFFA, powered away to take first spot in 18:41. It was Spencer's 13th first-placed finish at Sizewell. He has a PB of 16:49 for the course.

George Hill was second in 19:03, while Gail Mackie (Fairlands Valley Spartans) was first female and third overall in 20:39 on her first visit to Sizewell.

Meanwhile, there were 355 finishers at the 356th Ipswich parkrun, held in Chantry Park, with first places for Andrew Hennessy (18:23) and Holly Taylor (PB of 22:45).