parkrun round-up: Heath first at Clacton, Howlett leads home field at Ipswich

Runners pass in front of the beach huts during Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN FACEBOOK Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-Essex, we focus on the events at Clacton, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds

A colourful scene as 194 runners and walkers take part in Saturday's 138th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN FACEBOOK A colourful scene as 194 runners and walkers take part in Saturday's 138th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN FACEBOOK

It was another fine Saturday morning for parkrunning, across the region, with a field of 194 enjoying the weather at the 138th staging of the Clacton Seafront parkrun, held over three laps on the lower and upper promenades.

The experienced Richard Heath, of Colchester Harriers, was first home in 17mins 40secs at his first crack at this event, with Hillingdon's Charlie Edwards second in a personal best of 18:30.

Tony Bacon, of Saffron Striders, took third in 18:36, which was also a PB for the course.

Over-55 veteran Debbie Cattermole, of Colchester Harriers, was the first lady to complete the 5K course in 22:12, with Ilford ACA's Jenni Sheahan 27 seconds behind in 22:39.

A big field of 343 runners and walkers set off at the start of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE A big field of 343 runners and walkers set off at the start of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Those running their first-ever parkruns included Paul Rayner, Adrian Turner, Ben Creus, Jamie Creus, Mary Muir, Claire Polanis, Evie Thompson, Joanne Williams and Andrew Studd.

Over at Chantry Park, a field of 343 lined up for the 357th staging of the Ipswich parkrun.

Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, marked his 235th parkrun with first place in 17:41, some way off his impressive PB of 16:48.

Ipswich Harriers' Michael Fuller was a runner-up in 18:03 and John Jousiffe third in 18:26. Also under 19 minutes were Andrew Farn (18:55) and Felixstowe Road Runners' over-50 veteran Dave Solomon (18:57 at his 258th parkrun, and 229th at Ipswich).

Hannah Jacques was the first female at Ipswich in 23:14, with junior athlete Rosalind Saise (11-14 year-old age group) second with 24:01.

It was back to normal business at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun, after the sixth anniversary celebrations of the previous weekend (the inaugural event in Nowton Park was held on June 29, 2013, with 160 taking part).

A field of 217 toed the line for the weekly two-lap challenge on Saturday morning. Harry Beddows marked his first appearance at the event by finishing first in 17:40, followed by Max Jeffery, a very talented junior athlete from West Suffolk AC (10-year-old age section), who was second in 19:45.

There was a personal best for third-placed Adam Young (20:03). Just a second behind was Colchester Harriers' Drew Olley, with Saint Edmund Pacers' Oliver Schofield clocking 20:08 in fifth.

Over-50 veteran Caroline Tuck, from Dagenham 88 Runners, was the first lady in 22:28, with West Suffolk AC's over-55 Maureen McCarthy just 10 seconds behind.