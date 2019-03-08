Spotlight on Ipswich, Sizewell and Clacton Seafront parkruns

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:59 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 16 June 2019

Around the big tree during Saturday's Ipswich parkrun in Chantry Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we spotlight the Ipswich, Sizewell and Clacton events on Saturday

A field of 347 tackled Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, held in fine running conditions. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOKA field of 347 tackled Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, held in fine running conditions. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Fine weather conditions, after a week of wet weather, greeted parkrunners across the region on Saturday morning.

There was another Ipswich JAFFA double at the weekly Ipswich parkrun, held over a one-lap 5K course at Chantry Park, with familiar names topping the bill.

Paul Wain led home a field of 347 runners, joggers and walkers at the 354th staging of the Ipswich event, clocking 17mins 55secs at what was his 124th parkrun. John Jousiffe (18:15) and Liam White (18:26) were second and third.

Veteran Val Jennings, who has a personal best of 20:09 for the course, was the first female finisher in 22:21, followed by Rosiland Saise (11-14 year-old age group) in 23:18 and Jasmine Bilner (15-17) in 23:35.

Runners and dogs taking on the challenge of the weekly Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOKRunners and dogs taking on the challenge of the weekly Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Meanwhile, up the coast at Sizewell, a field of 107 embraced the 43rd Sizewell parkrun, where Simon Wright, of Norwich Road Runners, set a PB of 18:29 on his way to first place.

Ben Churchman (19:32), of Diss & District, and Keith Jordan (20:28), of Highgate Harriers, were second and third. Grace Pemberton celebrated a PB of 22:43 as first female finisher.

Down the coast at the Clacton Seafront parkrun in Tendring, Tom Belcher was another to enjoy the fine conditions to clock a PB of 17:52 for first place. Jon Battram, an over-45 veteran from Harwich Runners, was a runner-up in 19:35 on his first visit to the event.

A sea of colour during the Clacton parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOKA sea of colour during the Clacton parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Jenni Sheenan (22:38), of Ilford AC, also set a new landmark as first female, pursued by over-45 veteran Vicky Moore (23:07). A total of 147 completed the 5K course, over three laps, at what was the 135th staging of the Clacton parkrun.

The latest event to join the Suffolk parkrun family was the Thomas Mills parkrun, which had its successful inaugural event last Saturday week in Framlingham.

Teenager Ethan Turner (15-17 year-old) finished first at the second event, nearly a minute clear of the rest in 19:48.

Junior athlete Eva Mawson, of local club Framlingham Flyers, was the first female in 24:08. Mawson is in the 11-14 year-old category. Melanie Snare, also of the Flyers, was second in 24:34.

The runners stream along the promenade at the start of Saturday's Clacton parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOKThe runners stream along the promenade at the start of Saturday's Clacton parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

There were 130 in attendance, not far down on the 171 that turned up for the inaugural event.

Elsewhere, Scott Williams, of Stowmarket Striders, was only one second adrift of his PB for the Bury St Edmunds parkrun course, leading home a field of 306 in 17:59 at what was the 303rd event to be held in Nowton Park.

