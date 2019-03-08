Suffolk and Essex parkrun round-up - Thomas Mills already passes 500 first timers

Runners set off at the start of the seventh staging of theThomas Mills parkrun, at Framlingham. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK Archant

Here is the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-Essex, which include the Thomas Mills and Clacton Seafront events

Runners relish a cross country section around the perimter of farm fields at the weekly Thomas Mills parkrun. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK Runners relish a cross country section around the perimter of farm fields at the weekly Thomas Mills parkrun. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

The THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN, the youngest parkrun in Suffolk, has already welcomed 500 different parkrunners after only seven events, a notable achievement.

The Framlingham-based parkrun had 114 finishers at Event No. 7 on Saturday morning, greeted by warm weather rather than the threat of rain.

David Lawson, of Les Croupiers RC, was first home in 17mins 30secs, while regular first female finisher Daisy Glover, of the local club Framlingham Flyers, was third overall and first lady in 18:38. She has a personal best of 18:19 for this 5K course. There were 65 first-timers to the latest Thomas Mills event, while Edmund Jackson clocked up his 50th parkrun.

Elsewhere, talented junior runner Ben Peck (11-14 year-old age group) was first home at the BRANDON COUNTRY PARK PARKRUN by more than a minute.

Dogs as well as runners are welcome at the weekly Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK Dogs as well as runners are welcome at the weekly Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Brandon-based Peck, the current English National and Inter-Counties Cross Country champion, clocked 18:01, just four seconds off his PB of 17:57. Andre Hammond was a runner-up (19:03).

Fiona Tideswell, an over-45 veteran from Haverhill RC, was first female and sixth overall in 21:01. There were 105 finishers at this 335th event, which takes place on a two-lap course in Brandon Country Park.

Members of the Vegan Runners club dominated the 308th BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN, held over two laps of Nowton Park.

It's all smiles at the 140th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK It's all smiles at the 140th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Toby Crisfield spearheaded a field of 321 in 17:17, followed by Chris Kelly (17:50) and Aidan Coughlan (17:55). All three run in the colours of Vegan Runners, who actually filled six of the top 11 places, as well as boasting the first female finisher in Louise White (20:55).

There was a first spot for Liam White at the 358th IPSWICH PARKRUN, thanks to a PB of 17:59. Tracy Paterson, of Scottish-based Arbroath Footers RC, was the first female in 21:46. There were 320 finishers.

Darren Sheppard, of Framlingham Flyers, was the quickest over the fast 5K course at the FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN, in 18:36. JAFFA'S Georgia Garvin was the top female with 21:55..

Over in North-Essex, a total of 142 runners and walkers tackled the 140th CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN. Teenager Zachery Starkey was first home in a PB of 18:48, with Vickey Moore the leading female in 24:12.

Runners make their way along the promnade at Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK Runners make their way along the promnade at Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Nearby, at the 216th staging of the HARWICH PARKRUN, familiar face Graeme Knott, of Harwich Runners, was first in 18:31, while Basildon AC's Caroline Horden was the top female finisher with 21:57.