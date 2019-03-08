Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Suffolk and Essex parkrun round-up - Thomas Mills already passes 500 first timers

PUBLISHED: 14:10 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 21 July 2019

Runners set off at the start of the seventh staging of theThomas Mills parkrun, at Framlingham. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Runners set off at the start of the seventh staging of theThomas Mills parkrun, at Framlingham. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

Here is the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-Essex, which include the Thomas Mills and Clacton Seafront events

Runners relish a cross country section around the perimter of farm fields at the weekly Thomas Mills parkrun. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOKRunners relish a cross country section around the perimter of farm fields at the weekly Thomas Mills parkrun. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

The THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN, the youngest parkrun in Suffolk, has already welcomed 500 different parkrunners after only seven events, a notable achievement.

The Framlingham-based parkrun had 114 finishers at Event No. 7 on Saturday morning, greeted by warm weather rather than the threat of rain.

David Lawson, of Les Croupiers RC, was first home in 17mins 30secs, while regular first female finisher Daisy Glover, of the local club Framlingham Flyers, was third overall and first lady in 18:38. She has a personal best of 18:19 for this 5K course. There were 65 first-timers to the latest Thomas Mills event, while Edmund Jackson clocked up his 50th parkrun.

Elsewhere, talented junior runner Ben Peck (11-14 year-old age group) was first home at the BRANDON COUNTRY PARK PARKRUN by more than a minute.

Dogs as well as runners are welcome at the weekly Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOKDogs as well as runners are welcome at the weekly Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Brandon-based Peck, the current English National and Inter-Counties Cross Country champion, clocked 18:01, just four seconds off his PB of 17:57. Andre Hammond was a runner-up (19:03).

You may also want to watch:

Fiona Tideswell, an over-45 veteran from Haverhill RC, was first female and sixth overall in 21:01. There were 105 finishers at this 335th event, which takes place on a two-lap course in Brandon Country Park.

Members of the Vegan Runners club dominated the 308th BURY ST EDMUNDS PARKRUN, held over two laps of Nowton Park.

It's all smiles at the 140th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOKIt's all smiles at the 140th Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Toby Crisfield spearheaded a field of 321 in 17:17, followed by Chris Kelly (17:50) and Aidan Coughlan (17:55). All three run in the colours of Vegan Runners, who actually filled six of the top 11 places, as well as boasting the first female finisher in Louise White (20:55).

There was a first spot for Liam White at the 358th IPSWICH PARKRUN, thanks to a PB of 17:59. Tracy Paterson, of Scottish-based Arbroath Footers RC, was the first female in 21:46. There were 320 finishers.

Darren Sheppard, of Framlingham Flyers, was the quickest over the fast 5K course at the FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN, in 18:36. JAFFA'S Georgia Garvin was the top female with 21:55..

Over in North-Essex, a total of 142 runners and walkers tackled the 140th CLACTON SEAFRONT PARKRUN. Teenager Zachery Starkey was first home in a PB of 18:48, with Vickey Moore the leading female in 24:12.

Runners make their way along the promnade at Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOKRunners make their way along the promnade at Saturday's Clacton Seafront parkrun. Picture: CLACTON PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Nearby, at the 216th staging of the HARWICH PARKRUN, familiar face Graeme Knott, of Harwich Runners, was first in 18:31, while Basildon AC's Caroline Horden was the top female finisher with 21:57.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in 20s suffers head injury after being ‘struck by object’

A man has been assaulted in Camps Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Helicopters and drones fly over Sizewell in hunt for missing man

Police helicopters are searching for Brian Nunn, 82, who is missing from Leiston Picture: DAVID LAMMING / NEWZULU.COM

Today’s breaking news as it happens

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and Essex parkrun round-up – Thomas Mills already passes 500 first timers

Runners set off at the start of the seventh staging of theThomas Mills parkrun, at Framlingham. Picture: THOMAS MILLS PARKRUN FACEBOOK

RSPCA and PETA join debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists