Mike Bacon: My top 7 non-league games of last season. Some classics here....

Top non-league games of last season. © Stephen Waller

Following on from his popular top 10 Non-League teams of the season MIKE BACON has taken a look at 14 of last season's outstanding non-league matches... This is PART TWO... The top seven...

Always plenty of goalmouth action at non-league games Always plenty of goalmouth action at non-league games

I'm sure you all disagreed and shouted from the rooftops, 'rubbish Bacon', with the first part of my top non-league games of the season - games 14 to eight.

Oh, I don't care, I've got thick skin!!

Well, lubricate your voice chords once more, because here are my top seven... Then again, maybe you agree with me.... There goes another flying pig!

Anyhow, just a bit of fun. Hope it brings back a few memories.

PART TWO: The top seven.

7....

Saturday, September 22, 2018

FA Cup, second qualifying round

Brantham Athletic chairman Peter Crowhurst proudly holds the FA Cup as the Suffolk side (in blue) walk onto the pitch ahead of their Second Qualifying Round tie - the furthest Brantham have ever got in the competition – versus National League South side Eastbourne Borough in September. The visitors won 1-0. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Brantham Athletic chairman Peter Crowhurst proudly holds the FA Cup as the Suffolk side (in blue) walk onto the pitch ahead of their Second Qualifying Round tie - the furthest Brantham have ever got in the competition – versus National League South side Eastbourne Borough in September. The visitors won 1-0. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

BRANTHAM ATHLETIC 0 EASTBOURNE BOROUGH 1

OK, so it wasn't a giant-killing.

But this was a rousing performance from Brantham Athletic, who play a full three Steps below their National South rivals. It was a typical FA Cup clash.

Indeed, Eastbourne had to wait until near the hour mark to break down a stubborn Blue Imps defence, mainly thanks to the heroics of 'keeper Luke Avenell, who produced a string of fine saves. In the end it took a 57th minute goal from Borough substitute Yemi Odubade to break Brantham hearts. Borough boss Jamie Howell commented afterwards: "I had reflected during the week that if we played Brantham 20 times, we would probably win 17, draw twice and lose once. We had to make sure this wasn't the once." It wasn't Jamie, but it was very close to the twice!

6....

Saturday, March 9, 2019

WISBECH ST MARY 0 LAKENHEATH 15

Thurlow One North

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling, guided his side to a 15-0 win at Wisbech St Mary. Photograph: SUFFOLK FA Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling, guided his side to a 15-0 win at Wisbech St Mary. Photograph: SUFFOLK FA

Sometimes it just ain't your day!

And for poor Wisbech St Mary, this certainly wasn't theirs as Lakenheath wrote themselves into the Eastern Counties League record books.

It was a new League record for an away win in any division - certainly more a memorable match, than an outstanding one!

Five goals each from Shaun Avis and Kelvin Enaro, plus two from Aaron Turner, one each from Reece Clarke and Sam Hawley, and an own goal set the new mark. It could have been more.

As if Wisbech hadn't suffered enough, Cowling said post-match: "We had three goals disallowed, penalty shouts turned down that would've been given in any other game, and the second half was definitely cut short." Ref probably ran out of pencils!

5....

Saturday, September 15, 2018

KETTERING 1 LEISTON 2

Patrick Brothers, got Leiston's winner at Kettering. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Patrick Brothers, got Leiston's winner at Kettering. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Southern League Central Premier

Travelling to unbeaten league leaders at any level of football means you are likely in for a tough gig.

So, when Leiston headed west (as they do most times in the Southern Central Premier!), to Kettering, despite Glenn Driver's side being in good form, most at Victory Road will likely, had you asked quietly, have taken a point before kick-off.

But not the Blues' players. Dominic Docherty headed home to put Leiston ahead, before the Poppies equalised.

A point would have been decent, but no-one told Patrick Brothers, who fired gleefully home from eight yards as Leiston moved up to third in the table!

What a result - And against a Kettering team that went on to win the Championship.

4....

Friday, May 10, 2019

Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

ACHILLES 4 CORNARD UNITED 3

Suffolk Senior Cup final

As a sports journo there is nothing worse than late goals.

Just when you think your intro is done and dusted and you are wrapping up your finish, late goals can ruin everything.

So, with Achilles 3-0 up (Gavin Van Oene, Lee Grimwood and David Grimwood), the game entering added-on time and people leaving to avoid the traffic, or get a kebab, no-one could envisage what followed - four goals in five minutes. WHAT??? Cornard's Charlie Hayes made it 3-1, but Ryan Wragg immediately made it 4-1 for Achilles... Surely that was that! But no, the 'Ards weren't having it

Andy Schofield made it 4-2, Ezra Drann made it 4-3. It was chaotic, early leavers charging back into the stadium to see what was happening. Reporters' laptops beginning to smoke! Sadly, for Cornard time ran out, so close to the comeback of all time.

3....

Monday, April 22, 2019

Bury Town's Jake Chambers-Shaw, scored in a thriller at King's Marsh, where Bury won 4-3 Photo: ANDY ABBOTT Bury Town's Jake Chambers-Shaw, scored in a thriller at King's Marsh, where Bury won 4-3 Photo: ANDY ABBOTT

AFC SUDBURY 3 BURY TOWN 4

Bostik North

Local derby, seven goals, 500+ fans, sunshine, rain, snow, hail, cyclones (I made the weather bit up!).

AFC Sudbury and Bury put on a cracker of a Bostik North match for the good folk of west Suffolk and although there had to be a winner... I think it is fair to say 'football was the winner'! - I hate that analogy.

Anyhow, back to the match. Bury were out of the blocks before you could say, 'Brexit means Brexit!' and were two-up at half-time thanks to Emanuel Machaya and Tanner Call. The Yellows came out all guns blazing after the break and two Paul Hayes penalties levelled it up, before Tyler French (he now of Bradford City fame), put Sudbury 3-2 ahead. But Ben Chenery's side were not to be beaten as Ollie Hughes (86) and Jake Chamber-Shaw (90+1) made it 4-3 as the blue part of west Suffolk rejoiced. Phew! Breath out....

2....

Friday, November 2, 2018

HISTON 5 WOODBRIDGE TOWN 4

Aaron Churchyard heads home for Woodbridge at Histon in a nine-goal thriller. Photo: MATTHEW SMITH Aaron Churchyard heads home for Woodbridge at Histon in a nine-goal thriller. Photo: MATTHEW SMITH

FA Vase, second round

How many of you have played or watched your team score four goals (and miss a pen) away from home and still lose? Umm! Didn't think so.

So, this was a real 'curate's egg' of a game for both teams - good in parts - with only the neutral enjoying all 90-odd minutes.

Ellis Murrell netted for the 'Peckers, but it was Histon (Max York (2), Matt Green), who held a 3-1 half-time lead. It was 4-1 early in the second-half thanks to Evan Key, as the locals began to prepare for round three. But Woodbridge made it 4-2 (Matt McKenzie, pen) before Histon - really, surely, must have - wrapped it up when Green made it 5-2. Not quite. Back came Woodbridge. Aaron Churchyard made it 5-3 (73), McKenzie missed a pen (84), before Ben Garnham made it 5-4 in the final minute.

A nine-goal thriller to rival any! And it was only Friday night!

1....

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

AFC SUDBURY 3 BOGNOR REGIS 2

AFC Sudbury's Callum Harrison in action at Bognor in the first meeting of the two sides last season. Sudbury won a thrilling replay. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON AFC Sudbury's Callum Harrison in action at Bognor in the first meeting of the two sides last season. Sudbury won a thrilling replay. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

FA CUP Second qualifying round replay (aet)

Ahhhh! How we all love a Cup upset.

Well, unless you are on the receiving end of it of course!

And 'The Rocks' from Bognor were certainly on the end of this one as Mark Morsley's side produced a thoroughbred of a performance in front of their home fans to see off a Bognor side who play a Step above Sudbury.

After a 2-2 draw at Bognor, which was a terrific result in itself, Sudbury won in a thriller at King's Marsh, Billy Holland and two from Mekhi McKenzie, the second in extra-time, sending the home fans into raptures.

Sadly, the Yellows FA Cup run came to an end at Haringey Borough in the next round.

But who cares? Those who were there won't have forgotten this match in a hurry.

My non-league classic match of the season.

