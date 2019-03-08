Thunderstorms

Turnstile manager retires after nearly 50 years guarding Ipswich Town's gates

PUBLISHED: 06:05 28 May 2019

Paul Fox, 69, is retiring after 48 years working with the turnstiles at Ipswich Town Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Paul Fox, 69, is retiring after 48 years working with the turnstiles at Ipswich Town Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

With players and managers often in and out, football clubs are not always known as the most likely places for career longevity.

But despite operating Ipswich Town's own revolving doors, Paul Fox is one of the few who has stood the test of time - by serving nearly 50 years on the club's turnstiles.

Mr Fox jumped at the chance to work for the club he loves at the age of 21 - and the chance to see all of Town's home games for free Picture: JAKE FOXFORDMr Fox jumped at the chance to work for the club he loves at the age of 21 - and the chance to see all of Town's home games for free Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The life-long Blues fan jumped at the chance to work the turnstiles at Portman Road in 1961, when aged in his early 20s - with the job effectively allowing him to watch Ipswich's home games for free.

As the likes of Bobby Robson, Kevin Beattie and George Burley came and went, Mr Fox has continued greeting fans at the gates before kick off for nearly 50 years - but will retire after the Rod Stewart gig on June 7, to take care of his wife.

"When I was younger I thought it was a great way of getting to support the club and seeing all the home games for free," said Mr Fox, who will also retire from his full-time job as a civil engineer at Ipswich Borough Council.

"It's good to be involved with the team you support - I must have seen almost every home game in my time here.

"I've worked the shows that come to the club as well - the best one I've seen must have been Tina Turner. Status Quo were very good too.

"But after almost 50 years it'll be good to just be a fan again."

Since 2014, Mr Fox has overseen all the gates at Portman Road as turnstile manager - which means he has personally tested all 62 gates five times before every event at the stadium.

Also a civil engineer at Ipswich Borough Council, Mr Fox is retiring from both jobs to take up full-time care of his wife Picture: JAKE FOXFORDAlso a civil engineer at Ipswich Borough Council, Mr Fox is retiring from both jobs to take up full-time care of his wife Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

In his five years as turnstiles manager, he has walked through the gates more than 30,000 times.

"It's important all the gates are working," said Mr Fox, now 69.

"We check to make sure no turnstiles get stuck and they're all counting the number of people coming in accurately. It's important for safety.

"In all the time I've been working there the biggest problems we've had is with the technology, things like card payments - all the staff and almost all the fans are fine."

Mr Fox's decades for diligent work was recognised by the team at Town after the final game of the championship in May against Leeds United.

Mr Fox was presented bottles of wine, scarf, signed shirt and a season ticket for Town's 2019/2020 season.

Ironically, after all his time spent at Portman Road, Mr Fox rarely gets to catch 90minutes of uninterrupted football.

Mr Fox added: "When you're working the turnstiles you have to wait a few minutes after kick off before you can close your gate.

"I might be able to catch a whole game now."

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

