Hurst and Doig leave Scunthorpe after less than a season

Paul Hurst has left his position as manager of Scunthorpe United. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has left his role as Scunthorpe United boss after less than a season.

Paul Hurst hs left his position as manager of Scunthorpe. Photo: Pagepix Paul Hurst hs left his position as manager of Scunthorpe. Photo: Pagepix

Hurst, who was sacked as Town boss in October 2018 after just 15 games in charge, was appointed by the Glanford Park club and departs after 38 games at the helm.

Hurst and assistant Chris Doig leave with the Iron 16th in League Two.

The pair took charge of Scunthorpe in the wake of their relegation from League One and, following a poor start, had begun to steady the ship.

However, they are understood to have been dealing with difficult working conditions behind the scenes and had already been informed the club's budget would be slashed ahead of next season.

Paul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig with the Ipswich Town home and away shirts at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 12 June 2018. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig with the Ipswich Town home and away shirts at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 12 June 2018. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Their final game in charge was a 3-0 loss at Northampton last night.

A brief club statement reads: "Scunthorpe United would like to announce that manager Paul Hurst and assistant manager Chris Doig have left their positions at the club with immediate effect.

"We thank them for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them well for the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this stage."

Prior to his arrival at Portman Road, Hurst and Doig had led Shrewsbury to an unlikely third placed finish in League One, before the subsequently lost the third tier play-off final to Rotherham.

Prior to that, they had brought Grimsby back into the EFL following a long stay in the non-league game.