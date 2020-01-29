E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hurst and Doig leave Scunthorpe after less than a season

PUBLISHED: 16:27 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 29 January 2020

Paul Hurst has left his position as manager of Scunthorpe United. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst has left his position as manager of Scunthorpe United. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has left his role as Scunthorpe United boss after less than a season.

Paul Hurst hs left his position as manager of Scunthorpe. Photo: PagepixPaul Hurst hs left his position as manager of Scunthorpe. Photo: Pagepix

Hurst, who was sacked as Town boss in October 2018 after just 15 games in charge, was appointed by the Glanford Park club and departs after 38 games at the helm.

Hurst and assistant Chris Doig leave with the Iron 16th in League Two.

The pair took charge of Scunthorpe in the wake of their relegation from League One and, following a poor start, had begun to steady the ship.

However, they are understood to have been dealing with difficult working conditions behind the scenes and had already been informed the club's budget would be slashed ahead of next season.

Paul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig with the Ipswich Town home and away shirts at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 12 June 2018. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPaul Hurst and assistant Chris Doig with the Ipswich Town home and away shirts at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 12 June 2018. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

You may also want to watch:

Their final game in charge was a 3-0 loss at Northampton last night.

MORE: Hurst's 149 days in charge of Ipswich Town: How the shortest reign in Blues history played out

A brief club statement reads: "Scunthorpe United would like to announce that manager Paul Hurst and assistant manager Chris Doig have left their positions at the club with immediate effect.

"We thank them for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them well for the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this stage."

Prior to his arrival at Portman Road, Hurst and Doig had led Shrewsbury to an unlikely third placed finish in League One, before the subsequently lost the third tier play-off final to Rotherham.

Prior to that, they had brought Grimsby back into the EFL following a long stay in the non-league game.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What are the plans for the future of Sudbury town centre?

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Could Sir Bobby statue move in plans for hotel and car park?

The Sir Bobby Robson statue in Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Film Feast puts Monty Python and The Holy Grail on the menu with anniversary screening

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Picture: EMI FILMS/IMDB

Detective entry scheme hailed as ‘hugely successful’ as new crop joins force

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said the scheme was launched to address some of the challenges around recruitment Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Harry Potter Book Night: Where you can celebrate it in Suffolk

Jack and Tom Rose at a Harry Potter quiz last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24