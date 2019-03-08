Heavy Showers

Odds tumble on Paul Hurst becoming new Plymouth boss

PUBLISHED: 12:46 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 07 May 2019

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. He's now being linked with Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst could be set for a return to football at freshly relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Hurst, who was sacked as Blues boss after just 15 games last October, hasn't managed a team since.

But the odds on him taking over at Plymouth, who were relegated to League Two over the weekend, have tumbled from 18/1 to 4/1 with Sky Bet.

The 44-year-old is now the third favourite for the top job at Home Park, behind Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan and well-travelled veteran Ian Holloway.

The shift in odds came after Argyle chairman Simon Hallett gave an interview in which he said the club wanted to appoint a 'modern, forward-thinking manager' as soon as possible.

