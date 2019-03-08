Odds tumble on Paul Hurst becoming new Plymouth boss

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. He's now being linked with Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst could be set for a return to football at freshly relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Hurst, who was sacked as Blues boss after just 15 games last October, hasn't managed a team since.

But the odds on him taking over at Plymouth, who were relegated to League Two over the weekend, have tumbled from 18/1 to 4/1 with Sky Bet.

The 44-year-old is now the third favourite for the top job at Home Park, behind Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan and well-travelled veteran Ian Holloway.

The shift in odds came after Argyle chairman Simon Hallett gave an interview in which he said the club wanted to appoint a 'modern, forward-thinking manager' as soon as possible.