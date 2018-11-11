Partly Cloudy

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury return

PUBLISHED: 10:40 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 13 November 2018

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

The Shropshire side fired John Askey on Monday, following a difficult start to his tenure after replacing Hurst in the summer.

It completes a triangle of failed managerial appointments, with Hurst fired from Ipswich in October, Askey relieved of his duties after replacing Hurst at Shrewsbury and Mark Yates sacked at Macclesfield just 16 games after replacing Askey there.

Hurst saved Shrewsbury from relegation after joining the club in 2016/17 and transformed the Shrews into League One promotion contenders the following season, before losing in the League One play-off final in May. He was sacked after recording just one win in 15 games as Ipswich Town manager.

But he is now in the running for a return to Shrewsbury, according to the bookmakers at least.

He is joint favourite at 5/4, with former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer also tipped to land the job by some bookmakers.

The Shropshire Star reported Hurst to be ‘in the running’ yesterday while a poll run on the newspaper’s website had Hurst as the supporters’ choice to return as he polled 50 per cent of the vote. Former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy also appeared on the voting list, polling 19 per cent of the vote.

Hurst’s departure in May, just days after Shrewsbury’s play-off final loss to Rotherham, split opinion in Shropshire with CEO Brian Caldwell claiming the Blues made an illegal approach for Hurst and assistant Chris Doig’s services. Ipswich later issued a statement insisting everything was done by the book.

There was further animosity when the Blues made bids for star players Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan, with the pair handing in transfer requests to force through moves to Portman Road.

But Hurst has now been linked with a quick return to work, with a club now sitting 18th in the third tier.

Other names in the frame for the Shrewsbury job include Paul Heckingbottam, Neal Ardley and Darren Ferguson.

