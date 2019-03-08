Video

Former Town boss Hurst set to be appointed by League Two Scunthorpe

Paul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is set to be appointed as the next Scunthorpe United manager.

Hurst, sacked by the Blues at the end of October with just one win in his 15 games in charge, is due to take over following the Iron's relegation to League Two.

The former Shrewsbury boss's move to Glanford Park could be confirmed later today, with assistant Chris Doig likely to join him once again.

Hurst was linked with Plymouth earlier this week.

If and when he is confirmed he will become the first Marcus Evans-appointed Ipswich boss to work as a club manager following their departure from Portman Road.

Roy Keane, Evans' first appointment, has been assistant manager with Aston Villa, Republic of Ireland and now Nottingham Forest, while Paul Jewell coached briefly at West Brom and Oldham following his departure from Portman Road in 2012. Mick McCarthy, who left Ipswich last April, is now in international management with the Republic of Ireland.

Jim Magilton, who Evans inherited when he bought the club in 2007, has managed QPR and Melbourne Victory but has not held a management job in club football since 2012. He now works with Northern Ireland's Under 21s.

Speaking to the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' recently, Hurst stated what he would like in his next job and reflected on his time at Ipswich.

"I'd like to join a football club where you feel there is a genuine chance of progressing and improving. The ideal scenario is where you feel you can have a genuine impact on a club and move it forward.

"The difficulty is being given the time. I was chatting on the way down here today. Clubs always talk about trying to grow something, but how many actually stuck to that plan? They just go and get another manager.

"It's a very difficult job.

"I've been on the LMA course and they talk about 'pick your owner'. I'd love to be able to do that, but I'm not Mourinho, Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger. I'm Paul Hurst.

"I know I've got to go back down the ladder to go back up. It's about trying to find somewhere that has a group of players who are your type of people and who are willing to commit to the way you want to work, who have the same values.

"I think my career has shown that can bring success. It's about trying to find the place that fits. I might not have that choice though. At the minute I have no choice."

Hurst on… being sacked by Ipswich

It's the first time that I've experienced getting sacked, You're not sure how you will react to that. I had my thoughts and they probably played out true.

Four days later my wife and children were booked to go on holiday. I toyed with joining them and that's what I did.

I had 10 days away. Speaking to managers a lot more experienced than myself they suggested it would be a good idea. In all honesty I'm not sure if it was. You've got your own pride. You have your thoughts and they're not going to disappear just because you've gone to another country.

Hurst on… life outside management

I've got two children and I take them to school. Having that, going for a run or walking the dog, that gives you a small piece of structure to your day.

That's something I've had an advantage of over my assistant (Chris Doig) for example. He hasn't got small children and he hasn't got a dog! Naturally those thing fill up some of your day.

Hurst on… the 'six-game rule'

I'm a manager and a person who, rightly or wrongly, thinks of six games. It's 'the six game rule'. If you don't win in six then there's a chance you might get sacked.

I did get longer than that, 14 games it was, and I only had that one victory.

So from that point of view I was given the time and I fully accept that results weren't good enough.

Hurst on… assistant Chris Doig

If a job comes up I would want Chris to work with me. The reason is that I trust him, which is very important. Not only that, I think he is very good at what he does too.

Any success I have had he has been a big part of that. From my point of view it would be silly for me not to want to work with him again.

But I've also said if he feels he wants to get into management himself there is no issue there on my side. I think he could make a very good manager himself.

There are that many people out of work though, myself included, where he sees it difficult to see where an opportunity might come up for him.

Hurst on… transfer dealings at Ipswich

We were looking at trying to build something and to go in a different direction. We were trying to go away from, for want of a better word, 'journeymen'.

Given, financially, what was available, we felt that was the best route to take. It had worked well at Shrewsbury. So we went down that route.

In terms of the players that left, (David) McGoldrick was never on any list that I had. He wasn't even on a budget sheet, which made me laugh considering he'd been the highest paid player at the football club. It was as though you wouldn't know that, so that one always brought a smile to my face.

Adam Webster left after about three or four days. He made it clear he wanted to leave.

Then the same happened with Martyn Waghorn and Joe (Garner), albeit they dragged on through pre-season. Joe had personal circumstances that meant he wanted to leave. If he'd have stayed at the football club there is no doubt we wouldn't have got the best Joe Garner.

With Martyn, if a team comes in and, financially, you are going to be so much better off... He's a great lad by the way and still is, but he found the whole situation difficult.

It was rumbling on and on. Again, there's no doubt we wouldn't have had the best Martyn Waghorn. When a player's head is turned it's difficult. In the end he was sold.

The biggest disappointment for me was the centre-back. I was told we'd have the money to go and replace him (Webster), but it took too long. We went into the season with Luke Chambers as the one recognised centre-back in the squad.

First game of the season we ended up starting (Janoi) Donacien at centre-back. Jordan Spence got injured, we had to move Janoi across and we brought Luke Woolfenden on, who went out to Swindon on loan.

When I brought (Toto) Nsiala in that was ahead of the second game. Then we got (Matthew) Pennington in (on loan from Everton on August 31).

That took too long. Putting the squad together needed to happen sooner.