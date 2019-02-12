Partly Cloudy

‘I will accept what is coming my way’ - Lambert has his say to FA but will not dispute misconduct charge

PUBLISHED: 16:54 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 15 February 2019

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has accepted a misconduct charge levelled at him following his red card at Norwich last weekend.

Paul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture PagepixPaul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix

The Blues boss was sent off following a melee on the touchline just before half-time, sparked by a late Jon Nolan tackle on Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Lambert, Ipswich and Norwich were all charged in the aftermath of the game, with Lambert accepting that charge.

While he will not appeal the charge, the Ipswich boss has sent a letter to the FA outlining the mitigating circumstances around his red card.

He and the club will now await an FA decision regarding his punishment, which could include both a touchline ban and a fine.

“I am not going to win an appeal so I won’t be going down that route but I have had my say to the FA,” Paul told the club website.

“I stand by what I have said. I stand by exactly what went on. I will accept what is coming my way - whatever that is - but there was a lot of stuff that was going on underhand that was wrong and that’s what I have explained to the FA.”

In the official response to the charge, the club have questioned the role of the stewards in the incident that led to Lambert’s dismissal.

The club have also pointed out that it took the coach taking the squad to Carrow Road from the hotel 28 minutes to do a 10 minute journey with a police escort.

