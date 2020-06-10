E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘The squad is big enough and strong enough to go again’ - Lambert and Evans to discuss budgets

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020

Marcus Evans and Paul Lambert will meet next week to discuss budgets for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert believes his current Ipswich Town squad is strong enough ‘to go again’ even if he is afforded little room to move in the transfer market this summer.

With the 2019/20 campaign now in the books, following the vote to end the season on Tuesday, thoughts are now turning to next season with a tentative aim of restarting in September.

Lambert will meet with Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans next week to discuss how the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis will impact his squad for 2020/21, with Evans’ hospitality, events and conferencing business impacted by the pandemic while the football club has also lost millions in expected income over the last three months.

When asked what his playing budget may look like for next season, Lambert said: “We’re going to have a chat again next week but we have already spoken about a few things already.

“Myself, Marcus and Lee (O’Neill, general manager of football operations) will speak about where we’re at with things.

“The pandemic has hit a lot of clubs, not just ours, and we’re lucky we have an owner who is keeping the club going through this all.

“We’ll speak next week and it will maybe be a little clearer. “This is unprecedented and nobody knows. Marcus will tell us next week what’s likely to happen.

“The squad is big enough and strong enough to go again. I don’t know if we can bring anyone in or any financial side of it until next week when we meet.

“The squad is strong, it’s a strong squad.”

The Blues have already allowed Will Keane, Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts to move on at the end of their contracts, with Luke Garbutt (Everton) and Will Norris (Wolves) returning to their parent clubs at the end of their deals.

With Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards having their contracts extended by a further year, Lambert is left with 21 players who made league starts last season.

Ipswich Town Squad 2020/21

Goalkeepers: Holy, Przybek, Wright

Defenders: Donacien, Chambers, Wilson, Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Kenlock, Ndaba, Cotter

Midfielders: Skuse, Downes, Huws, Judge, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, McGavin, El Mizouni, Nydam

Wingers: Edwards, Lankester, Dobra

Strikers: Jackson, Norwood, Sears, Folami, Morris, Drinan

Young players: Clements, Andoh, Z Brown, K Brown, Crowe, Smith, Henderson, Simpson, Crane, Gibbs

