Three still the target for Lambert and Evans as Ipswich look to do business in 'slow' transfer market

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert continue to work to add three new players to the Blues squad during what has been described as 'a challenging transfer market'.

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Manager Lambert has stated his desire to bring in three new players on several occasions in recent weeks and it's understood the Town owner is willing to sanction the moves should the right targets become available.

Lambert spoke of his frustrations in the transfer market ahead of the weekend victory over Burton Albion, with the Town boss insisting after that game that those frustrations are shared by Evans.

The Town boss has made it clear the club 'can't buy anybody' this summer while also suggesting players may need to depart in order to accelerate new arrivals and that unexpected income, from sell-on clauses relating to Tyrone Mings, Adam Webster and Matt Clarke's moves, have not contributed to his transfer budget.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: STEVE WALLER Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: STEVE WALLER

Lambert's concerns echo those of former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst, who spoke of deals taking too long to get over the line and frustrations during the negotiating phase during his one transfer window in charge at Portman Road.

But the Town transfer team, also including general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill and director of football Dave Bowman, who remains at the club having worked so closely with Mick McCarthy for many years, are not alone in their frustrations this summer.

One prominent figure at an EFL club told this newspaper this week that the current transfer market is as difficult to negotiate as it has been in 15 years, with deals taking significantly longer to complete than in previous windows.

That was put down to clubs, players and agents being happy to wait in order to get the best financial packages available rather than rush to complete transfers.

Another agreed, saying that their club had been in negotiations with transfer targets and their clubs for up to seven weeks before completing moves.

Others have suggested the staggered transfer deadline, which sees Premier League and Championship clubs have until tomorrow to complete deals while third and fourth tier clubs can wheel-and-deal until September 2, has played a part in this summer's slow market.

It's meant top flight clubs and those in the second tier have be hesitant to allow players to leave, given they can still move players down the pyramid once their squad has been set following tomorrow's deadline.

Lambert has added James Norwood, Tomas Holy, Will Norris, Luke Garbutt and James Wilson to his senior squad this summer but has so far been frustrated in his bid for further additions.

Last week a move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott broke down despite the framework of a loan deal being agreed, with the striker's medical suggesting he could be out for several months with a hamstring injury, while there was also suggestion of a shoulder problem. Lambert has said that move will no longer happen.

A striker to support Norwood and Kayden Jackson remains on the agenda while further defensive reinforcements are likely to be on Lambert's wishlist.

Evans is expected to address the Ipswich fans in the coming day through his programme notes for Saturday's game with Sunderland - something the Blues owner has done regularly for the first home match of the season.