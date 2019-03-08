Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert remains committed to Ipswich Town and fully intends to remain in charge of the Blues beyond this season, we understand.

The Blues boss’s future appeared in doubt following post-match comments in a radio interview after today’s 2-0 loss to Hull, in which the Scot said ‘if the club don’t want me to stay here then that’s no problem, I’ll go’ and ‘wait and see what’s going to happen’ when asked about his future and whether it is fair to question his record as Town boss.

But, according to a source close to the Ipswich Town manager, he remains committed to the club, is extremely grateful to the support shown to him and his team by the club’s fans and is fully intent on restoring the Blues to their rightful position.

It is also understood Town owner Marcus Evans remains fully behind Lambert, with the two enjoying a good relationship.

Lambert replaced Paul Hurst in October and, while the Scot has been unable to move the Blues away from the foot of the Championship table, performances have improved and he and his staff have brought a renewed sense of togetherness between the club and its supporters.

Lambert and Evans released a joint statement on January 18, confirming he will remain in charge beyond the end of this season regardless of which division the Blues find themselves in, and that’s understood to remain the case.

The Ipswich boss, contracted until 2021, has regularly spoken of his desire to rebuild the club, an excitement to shape the future around young players and take the club’s supporters on a journey after years of stagnation.

Lambert and his team have been working on transfer targets for this summer, have pushed to renew the contracts of a string of the club’s best youngsters and have also planned a pre-season trip to Germany.

Speaking after today’s game, Lambert said: “I’ve been at some massive football clubs, massive clubs with massive fanbases, but what this club has here is unique.

“I’ve never known this like that. For a team to be bottom of the table and to be singing the way they are.

“All I can say is thanks to them, thanks for their support. I feel for them and I feel for the whole club and the people who work here – the staff and the supporters.

“I was at an ex-players dinner last night with some top players who would grace anywhere.

“What everybody sees is people trying to pull together, which I think is important.”