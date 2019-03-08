Sunshine and Showers

Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:25 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:55 30 March 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert remains committed to Ipswich Town and fully intends to remain in charge of the Blues beyond this season, we understand.

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues boss’s future appeared in doubt following post-match comments in a radio interview after today’s 2-0 loss to Hull, in which the Scot said ‘if the club don’t want me to stay here then that’s no problem, I’ll go’ and ‘wait and see what’s going to happen’ when asked about his future and whether it is fair to question his record as Town boss.

But, according to a source close to the Ipswich Town manager, he remains committed to the club, is extremely grateful to the support shown to him and his team by the club’s fans and is fully intent on restoring the Blues to their rightful position.

MORE: ‘Wait and see what happens at the end of the season’ - Lambert’s radio comments spark fears for his future

It is also understood Town owner Marcus Evans remains fully behind Lambert, with the two enjoying a good relationship.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert reflects on his sides performance during his post match press conference, following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert reflects on his sides performance during his post match press conference, following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Lambert replaced Paul Hurst in October and, while the Scot has been unable to move the Blues away from the foot of the Championship table, performances have improved and he and his staff have brought a renewed sense of togetherness between the club and its supporters.

Lambert and Evans released a joint statement on January 18, confirming he will remain in charge beyond the end of this season regardless of which division the Blues find themselves in, and that’s understood to remain the case.

The Ipswich boss, contracted until 2021, has regularly spoken of his desire to rebuild the club, an excitement to shape the future around young players and take the club’s supporters on a journey after years of stagnation.

Lambert and his team have been working on transfer targets for this summer, have pushed to renew the contracts of a string of the club’s best youngsters and have also planned a pre-season trip to Germany.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Speaking after today’s game, Lambert said: “I’ve been at some massive football clubs, massive clubs with massive fanbases, but what this club has here is unique.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s home defeat by Hull City

“I’ve never known this like that. For a team to be bottom of the table and to be singing the way they are.

“All I can say is thanks to them, thanks for their support. I feel for them and I feel for the whole club and the people who work here – the staff and the supporters.

“I was at an ex-players dinner last night with some top players who would grace anywhere.

“What everybody sees is people trying to pull together, which I think is important.”

Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk’s sausage dogs challenge world record with bumper beach walk

The Southwold Sausage Walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for the fifth time at midday on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Wait and see what happens at the end of the season’ - Lambert’s radio comments appear to raise questions over his future

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Two A14 crash drivers both over alcohol limit

Both drivers failed roadside breath tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A space burger, human remains on a beach, and a knitted Ed Sheeran are among our top stories

Did you hear about the burger that went to space? Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM
