'It's been frustrating as hell' - Lambert on coronavirus uncertainty and next season

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been his toughest challenge as a manager.

Town’s season was finally ended earlier this month, with the team not having kicked a ball since March 7. It’s not clear when the next League One campaign will begin, with late September being mooted.

And Lambert said: “The health and safety of people is obviously the most important thing through all of this.

“From a job point of view though, it’s been as hard a challenge as I’ve had as a manager for different reasons.

“There are a lot of questions out there and not many answers. We are continuously in the unknown. You can’t plan for anything and it’s been as frustrating as hell.”

The Town boss added that he believes the crisis will change the sport, and lead to more chances for young players.

“Going forward, I think this will change the face of the game though,” he explained. “It could actually prove to be a beneficial for football long term. It might bring everyone together.

“Clubs won’t have the money to go and spend this and that either and you’ll find that youngsters will get a chance. Supporters will be fine with that. I’ll be fine with that.

“We have got a good group of youngsters coming through here and we will look to develop them into first-team players over time.”