Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking News

Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

PUBLISHED: 11:16 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 21 February 2019

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been handed a two-game touchline ban and fined £3,000 following his sending off at Carrow Road.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was sent off just before half-time after a touchline brawl on derby day. Picture: SKY SPORTSIpswich Town boss Paul Lambert was sent off just before half-time after a touchline brawl on derby day. Picture: SKY SPORTS

The ban will come into effect immediately, meaning Lambert will have to watch Saturday’s visit to Wigan and the following weekend’s home clash with Reading from the stands.

Ipswich have also been fined £20,000 after the players were involved in a melee in the same incident that saw Lambert sent to the stands and also for an incident in the 90th minute, sparked by a Flynn Downes tackle.

Norwich have been fined £25,000, with their greater punishment coming due to their historic record in relation to controlling their players.

Paul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture PagepixPaul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix

The Blues manager was sent to the stands following an incident just before half-time in the clash against Norwich, sparked by a late Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, involving players from both sides as well as stewards and a police officer.

Ipswich opted not to appeal the charge but Lambert did have his say to the FA, questioning the role of the steward during the melee on the touchline.

“There was no point appealing because I wasn’t going to win but I have had my say about what when on and I stand by every word,” he told the Club website.

“I’ll get on with it now. It’s not ideal but I trust my staff to do what I ask them to do. There will be no problem there.

“Will it make a difference, not being on the touchline? I don’t know. I can talk to the players before the game and after. They will know what is expected of them.”

Norwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PANorwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PA

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Tributes to Suffolk road haulage ‘legend’ Bob Carter. Did you ever see his lorries?

Deben Viking’ at W Carter’s Melton HQ in 1965, with a Europoort ro-ro trailer that shipped in at Hull Pictures: COURTESY SIMON WASPE

Construction on multi-million pound water treatment works project to begin

A small section of Old Haverhill Road will be closed to lay new pipe in April as part of the project Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the game with Wigan Athletic. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists