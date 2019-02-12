Breaking News

Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been handed a two-game touchline ban and fined £3,000 following his sending off at Carrow Road.

The ban will come into effect immediately, meaning Lambert will have to watch Saturday’s visit to Wigan and the following weekend’s home clash with Reading from the stands.

Ipswich have also been fined £20,000 after the players were involved in a melee in the same incident that saw Lambert sent to the stands and also for an incident in the 90th minute, sparked by a Flynn Downes tackle.

Norwich have been fined £25,000, with their greater punishment coming due to their historic record in relation to controlling their players.

The Blues manager was sent to the stands following an incident just before half-time in the clash against Norwich, sparked by a late Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, involving players from both sides as well as stewards and a police officer.

Ipswich opted not to appeal the charge but Lambert did have his say to the FA, questioning the role of the steward during the melee on the touchline.

“There was no point appealing because I wasn’t going to win but I have had my say about what when on and I stand by every word,” he told the Club website.

Fiery end to the first half



“I’ll get on with it now. It’s not ideal but I trust my staff to do what I ask them to do. There will be no problem there.

“Will it make a difference, not being on the touchline? I don’t know. I can talk to the players before the game and after. They will know what is expected of them.”