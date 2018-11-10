Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

PUBLISHED: 12:41 12 November 2018

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Trevoh Chalobah and Matthew Pennington applaud the Ipswich supporters following the Blues' draw at Reading. Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah and Matthew Pennington applaud the Ipswich supporters following the Blues' draw at Reading. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich have taken two points from their two games under Lambert following draws with Preston and Reading, but arguably deserved six given the impressive displays put in during both games.

Lambert has made an instant impact on a group of players who looked short of confidence prior to his arrival and, while they remain bottom of the table and five points from safety, Spence is confident they are heading in the right direction.

MORE: Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

“The manager has come in and laid out a clear blueprint, a clear plan, he has a great deal of experience and he has turned us into a team that looks like scoring more goals and conceding less,” he said.

“Players have taken responsibility for what took place before and we look forward. From the showing in the first half, and at times in the second with the resilience to hang in there, we’re not a team who should be at the bottom of this division and we’re very, very determined to show that.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Picture Pagepix

“We have 29 games left and if we play along similar lines to how we’ve played home and away in the past two weeks we’ll get more points than we’ll drop.

STUART WATSON: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

“We’ve had a poor start but I do believe that over the course of the season the better teams are nearer the top and the worse ones are near the bottom.

“We showed we are a really good football team and the more we show that the more points we will get and the better things will become.”

Defeats at Hull and at home to QPR (both 2-0) have seen the Blues fall flat coming out of international breaks this season, with Spence determined to avoid a repeat when the Blues return to action against high-flying West Brom on November 23.

Jordan Spence is one of three players to play at right back for Ipswich Town this season. Picture PagepixJordan Spence is one of three players to play at right back for Ipswich Town this season. Picture Pagepix

“We look at the work we have managed to put in over the last two weeks with the new manager,” he said.

Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

“There has been a marked difference and if we can implement more of that, put in the work on the training field and get some people who are carrying knocks back, we’ll be ready to go and ready to fly out of the blocks.

“It’s not always going to be great but hopefully we can show the other side of the game to get results. The quicker that happens the happier we will be.”

Topic Tags:

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

53 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

10:14 Andy Warren
Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

06:00
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Karl Fuller reflects on the Reading draw, plus the generosity of Ipswich Town fans

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Yesterday, 16:23 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Yesterday, 12:46 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

Yesterday, 09:58
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24