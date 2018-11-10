‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert.

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Trevoh Chalobah and Matthew Pennington applaud the Ipswich supporters following the Blues' draw at Reading.

Ipswich have taken two points from their two games under Lambert following draws with Preston and Reading, but arguably deserved six given the impressive displays put in during both games.

Lambert has made an instant impact on a group of players who looked short of confidence prior to his arrival and, while they remain bottom of the table and five points from safety, Spence is confident they are heading in the right direction.

“The manager has come in and laid out a clear blueprint, a clear plan, he has a great deal of experience and he has turned us into a team that looks like scoring more goals and conceding less,” he said.

“Players have taken responsibility for what took place before and we look forward. From the showing in the first half, and at times in the second with the resilience to hang in there, we’re not a team who should be at the bottom of this division and we’re very, very determined to show that.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading.

“We have 29 games left and if we play along similar lines to how we’ve played home and away in the past two weeks we’ll get more points than we’ll drop.

“We’ve had a poor start but I do believe that over the course of the season the better teams are nearer the top and the worse ones are near the bottom.

“We showed we are a really good football team and the more we show that the more points we will get and the better things will become.”

Defeats at Hull and at home to QPR (both 2-0) have seen the Blues fall flat coming out of international breaks this season, with Spence determined to avoid a repeat when the Blues return to action against high-flying West Brom on November 23.

Jordan Spence is one of three players to play at right back for Ipswich Town this season.

“We look at the work we have managed to put in over the last two weeks with the new manager,” he said.

“There has been a marked difference and if we can implement more of that, put in the work on the training field and get some people who are carrying knocks back, we’ll be ready to go and ready to fly out of the blocks.

“It’s not always going to be great but hopefully we can show the other side of the game to get results. The quicker that happens the happier we will be.”