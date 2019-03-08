E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town open talks with manager Paul Lambert over new contract - reports

PUBLISHED: 15:39 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 11 October 2019

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is reported to have opened talks with owner Marcus Evans regarding a new contract.

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans on pitch side before kick-off at Stadium MK Picture PagepixPaul Lambert and Marcus Evans on pitch side before kick-off at Stadium MK Picture Pagepix

The Scot took over at Portman Road last October on a deal until 2021, following the sacking of Paul Hurst but, despite an initial upturn in results, he was unable to keep the Blues in the Championship as they finished bottom of the second tier.

But the club went down with a renewed sense of togetherness as Lambert made great strides in terms of rebuilding a fractured relationship with fans, which carried over into the start of the League One season.

Lambert's men are unbeaten in the third tier and sit top of the league heading into their international break, with his side conceding just five goals in their 11 games so far.

Now, according to Football Insider, Town owner Evans has begun talks regarding a new deal. The report says Town are 'keen to reward the former Norwich and Aston Villa manager with a new and improved deal for transforming the club's fortunes this campaign'.

Lambert's terms run until the end of next season, with the former Aston Villa, Stoke, Blackburn and Norwich boss speaking regularly about his desire to build something for the future at Portman Road.

As well as engaging with the club's supporters on a regular basis, both in private at the club's training ground and at dedicated fan events, Lambert and his coaching staff have overseen a refresh of their Playford Road base to increase a feeling of identity.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans watches the home game against Doncaster alongside general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans watches the home game against Doncaster alongside general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

The Scot arrived at Portman Road with assistant Stuart Taylor, first-team coach Matt Gill and head of athletic performance/sports science Jim Henry, with Jimmy Walker arriving as goalkeeping coach a few days later.

