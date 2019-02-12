Video

Watch: Lambert on derby day brawl, Sears injury and more

Paul Lambert will meet the media today ahead of Town's clash with Derby. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert met the media ahead of his club’s midweek clash with Derby County – and it made for fascinating viewing.

Lambert spoke at length about the derby day brawl, reports that Norwich coach Ed Wootten challenged him to a fight and that Town are to complain about his treatment by a Norwich City steward during the brawl.

He also spoke about Freddie Sears injury – the club’s leading scorer out for at least nine months with a knee injury – and revealed that tomorrow’s clash with Derby will come “a little bit too early” for defender James Collins.

Lambert’s men remain rock-bottom of the Championship after their 3-0 derby day defeat to Norwich on Sunday, with just 15 games left to somehow make up a deficit of nine points and pull off the greatest escape from relegation in league history.

And this week is huge for the Blues – they host Derby on Wednesday, followed by Stoke on Saturday, and really need a return of at least four points if they are to retain any hope of avoiding the drop.

Frank Lampard’s Derby, who only sit outside the play-off places on goal difference, will bring former Town star Martyn Waghorn back to Portman Road for the first time since his departure in the summer, plus Town youth product Jack Marriott and ex-loan star Tom Lawrence.

