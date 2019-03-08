Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Fleetwood visit - LIVE from 11am

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 10:34 03 October 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is speaking to the media this afternoon. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is speaking to the media this afternoon. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this morning ahead of the weekend visit to Fleetwood.

The Blues go into this game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten start in the league, which sees them top of the table.

Fleetwood sit third after a good start of their own under manager Joey Barton.

This will be Town's first visit to Highbury Stadium, to take on a club who have spent the majority of their existence in the non-league game.

Lambert will speak to the media from 11am.

You can watch it live right here.

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

