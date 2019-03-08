Live
Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert's press conference ahead of Fleetwood visit - LIVE from 11am
PUBLISHED: 10:34 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 03 October 2019
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this morning ahead of the weekend visit to Fleetwood.
The Blues go into this game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten start in the league, which sees them top of the table.
Fleetwood sit third after a good start of their own under manager Joey Barton.
This will be Town's first visit to Highbury Stadium, to take on a club who have spent the majority of their existence in the non-league game.
Lambert will speak to the media from 11am.
You can watch it live right here.