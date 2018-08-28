Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 10:20 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 21 November 2018

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues return to action following the international break with a televised clash against the Baggies at Portman Road.

The game Lambert’s third in charge of the Blues since being appointed in place of Paul Hurst, with both gomes resulting in draws despite positive performances.

Those games were against Preston and Reading, who are in the lower reaches of the Championship, but tonight sees Lambert’s side face a Baggies team in the thick of the promotion battle.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season but still boast a host of top flight talent, with the Hawthorns side sitting fifth in the table ahead Friday’s game.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference ahead of the game right here.

Topic Tags:

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

10:20 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Yesterday, 11:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Yesterday, 11:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is clear on his January recruitment strategy following a meeting with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: John Wark scores twice and Town progress in the cup

Yesterday, 06:30 Ross Halls
John Wark scored twice on this day in 1993

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features John Wark scoring twice in a draw with Swindon, while the Blues progressed in the League Cup.

‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor Matt Gil watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the international break has offered the perfect chance for the Blues squad to bond further following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

‘Five points is nothing really’ - Lambert confident Town can quickly wipe out deficit if progress continues

Yesterday, 13:10 Andy Warren
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is pleased with what he's seen from his players so far. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert is confident Ipswich Town can quickly overturn their five point deficit if they continue the progress they have made in the early weeks of his reign.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24