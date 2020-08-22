‘I’m pleased... we played some really good football’ - Lambert on Town’s Spurs performance

Paul Lambert watches the action during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was proud of his players despite their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich players warm up before the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Ipswich players warm up before the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

Three first-half goals – two from Son Heung-min and one from Ryan Sessegnon – proved the difference in the clash between the 2019 Champions League finalists and League One Two, though the Blues were far from disgraced as they build towards the start of the third tier season.

The visitors never really threatened the Tottenham goal but continued to play throughout, having decent spells of possession against a side made up of vastly superior players.

“Oh no, far from it,” Lambert said, when it was put to him his side were not disgraced, despite the loss.

MORE: Player grades - How the Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham

“I thought we started the game really well and played some good football. We lost a goal through a mistake from young Aaron Drinan, who has been brilliant for us through pre-season, when he tried to do something in one touch which he should have done in two.

Freddie Sears watches his second half shot sail over the bar during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears watches his second half shot sail over the bar during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

“But you’re up against a team who were in the Champions League final last season.

You may also want to watch:

“Cornell made an error for the second goal but he’s trying to play, which is what I’ve asked of him. So what I’m pleased with is how we played some really good football.

“If the lads can learn from the speed of the ball and take that into their own game, then that can only be a positive. I know what it’s like because I’ve been at this level of management in the Premier League and I know the top players can punish you in the blink of an eye.

Ryan Sessegnol scores Tottenham's opening goal. Picture Pagepix Ryan Sessegnol scores Tottenham's opening goal. Picture Pagepix

“But the players will be better for this. I’ve been to the stadium to watch a few games and it’s incredible so this will be a great experience.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ipswich Town - Lambert’s men beaten but not disgraced at Premier League Spurs

Lambert continued: “I thought Toto Nsiala did well for us, Drinan did well, and there are a lot of good things happening for us at the minute. I’m really happy with how we’re playing.

“But when you play against the top ones you really have to be on it.”

James Norwood, James Wilson and Oli Hawkins were sat in the stand as their team-mates took on Spurs, with Lambert revealing the trio are not far away from being involved.

Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Ipswich friendly. Picture Pagepix Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Ipswich friendly. Picture Pagepix

“Hopefully both James Norwood and James Wilson could train with us on Monday, which would be a plus,” he said.

“Oli is maybe a little bit behind, given he’s only done a week with us, but when he is ready to play he’ll bring us something different that’s for sure.”