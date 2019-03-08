Partly Cloudy

'He'll be great for us' - Lambert backs new boy Norwood to score vital goals

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 July 2019

James Norwood has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road. Photo: ITFC

James Norwood has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hopes new striker James Norwood can score the goals which turn draws into wins.

The Blues had 10 stalemates in Lambert's 32 games in charge last season, a failure to turn some good performances into points meaning a Championship survival mission never gained any momentum.

Norwood finished 2018/19 as English football's 32-goal joint leading scorer, alongside Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, firing Tranmere Rovers to a second successive promotion in League Two.

MORE: Lambert - 'The next few weeks are massive'

The 28-year-old turned down Championship interest to sign a three-year deal at Portman Road on a Bosman free transfer.

Ipswich Town new boy James Norwood (right) scored 32 goals for promoted League Two side Tranmere Rovers last season. Photo: PA

"I'd watched him at Tranmere before the season finished and he did really well in the game," said Lambert. "I thought 'the lad is definitely a goal threat'.

"I thought his movement in the penalty box was really good and he got on the end of things well.

MORE: Don't panic! Town won't be playing transfer catch-up

"The good thing about him is he looks like he can score different types of goals. He's a different type to what we have.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert watches pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

"I think he's played a hell of a lot of games over the last three years, over 150, so he never really misses games.

"He's experienced and he's clever. If he does what he does last year then we've got a really good player on our hands.

"Listen, if you score 32 goals, in any division, that's something. I think he'll be great for us."

Looking back on last year's relegation, Lambert said: "We played so well and dominated a lot of games without getting our rewards.

"We had some great chances to put games to bed, but that never materialised. There's no blame attached to anybody there. That's football.

MORE: 'I'm not going to put any expectation levels on the players' - Lambert on League One

"Anxiety creeps in. Young guys maybe don't know how to handle the occasion and certain situations.

"It was what it was. We move on. We'll now give everything we can to get out of this league."

Lambert's men travel to Germany on Thursday before starting their pre-season games with a match against SC Paderborn 07 at Delbruck on Saturday.

