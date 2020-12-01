Poll

Lambert’s job is safe - Town chief O’Neill

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Under-fire Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert’s job is safe, according to the club’s general manager Lee O’Neil.

Town manager Paul Lambert is under pressure after a poor run of results Picture: STEVE WALLER Town manager Paul Lambert is under pressure after a poor run of results Picture: STEVE WALLER

O’Neill, talking to BBC Radio Suffolk, stressed that owner Marcus Evans is aware of the concern among fans - Town have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions – but isn’t considering making a managerial change.

He added: “He (Evans) understands their frustration – obviously I communicate with him – but he can hear and see things, and see what’s around him, even though supporters aren’t at the stadium there are ways that they have voiced their opinions.

“He’s aware of that and fully supportive of trying to help the football club get back to the better times.”

Lambert’s Blues, who have slipped down to sixth in the League One table, are at Oxford tonight (7pm) - follow that game, plus all the reaction and analysis, with us later.