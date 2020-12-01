E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Lambert’s job is safe - Town chief O’Neill

PUBLISHED: 10:11 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 01 December 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Under-fire Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert’s job is safe, according to the club’s general manager Lee O’Neil.

Town manager Paul Lambert is under pressure after a poor run of results Picture: STEVE WALLERTown manager Paul Lambert is under pressure after a poor run of results Picture: STEVE WALLER

O’Neill, talking to BBC Radio Suffolk, stressed that owner Marcus Evans is aware of the concern among fans - Town have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions – but isn’t considering making a managerial change.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Lambert should go - but that’s only part of the problem at Town

He added: “He (Evans) understands their frustration – obviously I communicate with him – but he can hear and see things, and see what’s around him, even though supporters aren’t at the stadium there are ways that they have voiced their opinions.

“He’s aware of that and fully supportive of trying to help the football club get back to the better times.”

MORE: Oxford are ‘playing with fear’, but would an Ipswich win change the mood? – Pre-match talking points

The full O’Neill interview will be played on Radio Suffolk from 6pm tonight.

Lambert’s Blues, who have slipped down to sixth in the League One table, are at Oxford tonight (7pm) - follow that game, plus all the reaction and analysis, with us later.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams stores set to close after rescue deal collapses

Debenhams in Ipswich has Arcadia outlets in store. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Garden centre chain focuses on ‘wellbeing’ spaces as it goes for growth

Notcutts Garden Pride Centre in Ditchling with its new canopy Picture: SIMON DAK/VERVATE

Lambert’s job is safe - Town chief O’Neill

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 tyre blow out and Ipswich crash disrupting rush hour traffic

A rolling road block on the A14 westbound carriageway is disrupting traffic. Stock image. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Lambert should go - but that’s only part of the problem at Town

Karl Fuller thinks it's time for Paul Lambert to depart Picture: STEVE WALLER