‘I don’t think anybody knows what’s happening’ - Lambert’s frustration at League One confusion

Paul Lambert's side would finish 11th in League One under a points-per-game model. Picture: STEVE WALLER Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is becoming more and more frustrated at the confusion regarding the possible resumption of League One football.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are currently 10th in League One but could drop a place if the season is decided using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are currently 10th in League One but could drop a place if the season is decided using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Blues last played on March 7, nearly three months ago, due to the coronavirus crisis and, while the Premier League and Championship are preparing to resume, League One remains in limbo.

Ipswich are among a group of clubs eager to return, now football has been given the go-ahead by the government, but a large section of the third tier would rather bring the season to an early conclusion.

That decision could be made next week.

“The uncertainty’s incredible. It’s the only league I think not to know what’s happening, I don’t think anybody does,” Lambert told talkSPORT.

"The uncertainty is incredible."



"Are we playing? Are we not playing? I haven't a clue!"



"We can't do anything. We've not even been given a start date."@IpswichTown manager Paul Lambert isn't happy with the uncertainty on the return of the EFL pic.twitter.com/nzYHMqtmml — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 28, 2020

“It’s a decision - what are we’re doing, are we playing, are we not playing, are we going for next season. I haven’t a clue.

“We can’t do anything at the minute, we’ve not even started back training, we’ve not even been given a start date. You can’t have a training date if you haven’t got a start date.

“The way it’s been going on I don’t know if anybody knows what’s happening with it, everybody’s feeling the same, other than the Premier League and the Championship, they seem to know what they’re doing, but the rest of us they don’t really know.

“Are we playing? Are we not playing? Just somebody tell us what we’re doing and I think everybody has to abide by that but until we know that I think this is going to keep going on.”

Two votes next week could decide the outcome of the League One season, with the first asking clubs whether or not to adopt a framework for curtailing the season early. That would see final standings decided on a points-per-game basis, which would see Ipswich drop to 11th.

The second vote would then ask clubs whether they did indeed wish to end the season, or whether to resume playing.