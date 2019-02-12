Live

Watch Lambert’s press conference ahead of crunch Reading clash LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will meet the media today ahead of Town's clash with Reading. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s clash with Reading.

The Blues go into the game nine points behind the Royals, who occupying the position immediately above the drop zone.

“It’s a massive game,” Lambert said of the game.

“They all are but they are the closest team that we can reach so that adds to it.

“We’re playing well, that’s the main thing. We are on a little run and we have to look to keep that momentum going.

“The support we’ve had has been fantastic and we are going to need all that again on Saturday.”

Lambert will also give an injury update regarding loan striker Will Keane, who limped out of Saturday’s draw with Wigan with a hamstring injury.

The Blues go into this weekend’s game on the back of three successive 1-1 draws.