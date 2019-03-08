Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert's pre-Bolton press conference LIVE from 8am
PUBLISHED: 05:00 23 August 2019
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this morning from 8am.
It's been a dramatic week for Ipswich, with late goals securing a point at Peterborough and then all three against Wimbledon on Tuesday night.
There have been three signings, too, with Kane Vincent-Young, Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou all arriving at Portman Road.
Next up is a trip to Bolton where Ipswich will take on a side in real difficulty, with the Trotters playing a side made up largely of youth team players.
Lambert will speak to the press today and you have watch it right here.