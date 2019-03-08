Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert's live pre-match press conference ahead of Gillingham visit - live from 9am

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert's live pre-match press conference ahead of Gillingham visit

PUBLISHED: 05:50 20 September 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this morning ahead of the Blues' visit to Gillingham this weekend.

Town go into the game with their unbeaten league record still intact, with the success at MK Dons on Tuesday night taking their tally to eight games.

Jon Nolan opened his account for the season in that game, with the midfielder latter insisting he's capable of hitting double figures.

Next up is a trip to Gillingham, who sit 15th in League One following a mixed start.

Lambert will face the media today ahead of the game and you can follow it right here.

