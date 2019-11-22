Live

Watch Ipswich boss Lambert's pre-Blackpool press conference LIVE from 9am

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is holding his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Blackpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are back in League One action following a long lay-off since the 1-0 victory at Rochdale on November 5.

You may also want to watch:

Since then the Blues have progressed in the FA Cup, following last-gasp victory over Lincoln in the two sides' replay on Wednesday night.

They also lost to Colchester in the EFL Trophy.

Lambert has rested many of his frontline players during that spell, but the likes of Luke Chambers, James Norwood and Cole Skuse will all return this weekend.

You can watch Lambert's press conference live, right here.