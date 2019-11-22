Watch Ipswich boss Lambert's pre-Blackpool press conference LIVE from 9am

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 07:36 22 November 2019

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is holding his pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Blackpool.

The Blues are back in League One action following a long lay-off since the 1-0 victory at Rochdale on November 5.

Since then the Blues have progressed in the FA Cup, following last-gasp victory over Lincoln in the two sides' replay on Wednesday night.

They also lost to Colchester in the EFL Trophy.

Lambert has rested many of his frontline players during that spell, but the likes of Luke Chambers, James Norwood and Cole Skuse will all return this weekend.

You can watch Lambert's press conference live, right here.

