Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the game with Wigan Athletic. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media at 1pm ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

The Blues go into the game against the Latics on the back of two promising 1-1 draws, at home to Derby County and then Stoke City.

Saturday’s hosts have also drawn their last two games, sharing the spoils with Rotherham (1-1) and Stoke (0-0) and were not in action at the weekend due to the fact scheduled opponents, Derby, were in FA Cup action.

Lambert’s men head into this game nine points from safety, with 13 games to go in the Championship season.

The Latics, managed by Paul Cook, are 14 points better off in 20th place and also have a game in hand.

Wigan are one of only three sides the Blues have beaten this season, following a 1-0 success at Portman Road in December thanks to a goal from Freddie Sears.