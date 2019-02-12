Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 February 2019

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the game with Wigan Athletic. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the game with Wigan Athletic. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media at 1pm ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

The Blues go into the game against the Latics on the back of two promising 1-1 draws, at home to Derby County and then Stoke City.

Saturday’s hosts have also drawn their last two games, sharing the spoils with Rotherham (1-1) and Stoke (0-0) and were not in action at the weekend due to the fact scheduled opponents, Derby, were in FA Cup action.

Lambert’s men head into this game nine points from safety, with 13 games to go in the Championship season.

The Latics, managed by Paul Cook, are 14 points better off in 20th place and also have a game in hand.

Wigan are one of only three sides the Blues have beaten this season, following a 1-0 success at Portman Road in December thanks to a goal from Freddie Sears.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Tributes to Suffolk road haulage ‘legend’ Bob Carter. Did you ever see his lorries?

Deben Viking’ at W Carter’s Melton HQ in 1965, with a Europoort ro-ro trailer that shipped in at Hull Pictures: COURTESY SIMON WASPE

Construction on multi-million pound water treatment works project to begin

A small section of Old Haverhill Road will be closed to lay new pipe in April as part of the project Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the game with Wigan Athletic. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists