Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:35 07 November 2018

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has met with a trio of Ipswich Town legends to get their thoughts as he bids to get the club moving up the table.

New Blues boss Lambert invited George Burley, Terry Butcher and John Wark to the club’s Playford Road training base, where they met to discuss all things Ipswich Town alongside new staff members Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, Stuart Taylor and Jim Henry.

The legends watched training and then spent a few hours with Lambert over lunch.

“It’s the first time I have been asked to come to the training ground and sit down and have a chat since I left the club,” Burley said.

“We all appreciated Paul asking us down and wanting to get our thoughts. It was a good conversation. We all want the best for Ipswich Town.”

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert on the training ground. Picture: ROSS HALLSNew Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert on the training ground. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Wark, who had three spells at the club, added: “It was great to be invited down. It’s the first time a manager has asked me to go and have a chat and some lunch as well and I really appreciated it.

“Paul’s obviously got a big job on his hands but the signs were encouraging on Saturday. You could see from the reaction of the fans at the weekend that they are right behind Paul and the team had a right go.

“He’s got all the right credentials for the job here and I just hope - we all hope - that he can turn things around here because Ipswich is my club. It’s our club.”

Butcher revealed at the weekend that Lambert was planning to get the opinion of the club legends, with the former England skipper delighted to offer his thoughts on his former club.

“We had a quick chat, I sent him a text as well,” Butcher said on BBC Suffolk’s ‘Life’s a Pitch’ programme on Saturday.

“He’s very good, he wants to get a few of the older boys together and talk about our opinions and things like that.

“It’s just nice to be phoned up and receive the call, it was really good. I’ve known him for quite a while now, I’ve done some work with him before and was against him when I was up in Scotland with my clubs and obviously respect him.

“He’s doing all the right things, he’s meeting people, he’s talking to people, he’s getting information, he’s doing everything right.

“The only thing that he has to get right now is on the pitch, and that will take a little bit of time for players to get used to the system.

“But already the players are saying [things have changed]. Luke Chambers said in interviews how much the atmosphere has changed and I think it has changed, and it had to change, and it has changed for the better.”

