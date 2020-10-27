Town boss Lambert absent as he awaits coronavirus test result after Gill tests positive

Town manager Paul Lambert will miss this evening's game. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will not be with the team for this evening’s clash with Gillingham as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

Coach Matt Gill, who was absent for the weekend loss at Lincoln, has tested positive for the virus but the result of Lambert’s test has not yet come back, meaning he must isolate given the fact he has been showing symptoms.

“Paul is following the guidelines and it’s a precautionary measure until the result of his test comes through,” Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neil said.

“Matt showed symptoms Saturday morning and was immediately sent home.”

Both coaches are watching the game at home. Lambert had been due to watch this game from the stands in any case, having been banned from the touchline for a game following his red card at Lincoln at the weekend.

Lambert and Gill’s absence leaves assistant manager Stuart Taylor to lead the Town side, along with goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker and head of athletic performance Jim Henry.

The absence of Lambert and Gill comes after Kayden Jackson became the first Ipswich player to test positive for the virus, which has kept him out of the three games prior to tonight’s.

His period of isolation has ended, meaning he could potentially return to the squad for the weekend visit of Crewe Alexandra.