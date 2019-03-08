E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I don't get involved in those things' - Lambert dismisses new contract discussions

PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 16 October 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has dismissed claims that negotiations had been opened regarding a new contract with the club.

A report last week suggested Lambert and owner Marcus Evans had begun talking about a new deal, with the Scot's current terms running until the summer of 2021.

But Lambert today dismissed the claims.

"No, I've not heard anything like that," he said. "I don't get involved in those things, it doesn't affect me, and it doesn't really bother me, to be honest."

The Scot was also asked about James Wilson's contract, which expires at the end of the year, with the defender keen on an extended stay.

"Lee (O'Neill, general manager of football operations) and I spoke about him the other week, and I'm pretty sure Lee will speak to James," Lambert said. "I think he's done ever so well for us.

"James has been excellent. And Toto (Nsiala) I thought was excellent against Gillingham, I thought he was very, very good.

"But that's the beauty of having a squad, rather than looking over your shoulder thinking 'What are we going to do next?'."

Wilson is suspended for Sunday's visit to Accrington after being sent off for picking up two yellow cards at Fleetwood.

