‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s status as Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert believes Irish striker Aaron Drinan has a real chance of playing a part for Ipswich Town in League One this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

The 22-year-old joined the Blues in January 2018 and was hailed by former manager Mick McCarthy and skipper Luke Chambers, but is yet to make his debut for the first team.

Instead he’s spent four spells out on loan, at Sutton United, Waterford, GAIS (Sweden) and Ayr United, before returning to the club this summer.

With James Norwood absent through injury and Oli Hawkins not yet ready for match action following his recent arrival, Drinan has taken his chance with a brace against Colchester and then some good work in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Tottenham.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

When it was put to him that Drinan had given him something to think about, Lambert said: “He has, I’m really happy with him. His work rate is excellent and he’s done really well.

“He’s only a young lad, we have to remember that, and he’s definitely given us food for thought in the way he’s stepped in and shown desire.

“I’m really happy with him and he’s certainly got a chance.

“Let’s see if he can keep it going.”

Aaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United on Tuesday night Picture: RICHARD CALVER Aaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United on Tuesday night Picture: RICHARD CALVER

Drinan is in the final year with his Town contract and, at 22, would count as one of the Blues 22 overage players under the new League One salary cap.