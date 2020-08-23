E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s status as Town

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 August 2020

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert believes Irish striker Aaron Drinan has a real chance of playing a part for Ipswich Town in League One this season.

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture PagepixAaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

The 22-year-old joined the Blues in January 2018 and was hailed by former manager Mick McCarthy and skipper Luke Chambers, but is yet to make his debut for the first team.

Instead he’s spent four spells out on loan, at Sutton United, Waterford, GAIS (Sweden) and Ayr United, before returning to the club this summer.

With James Norwood absent through injury and Oli Hawkins not yet ready for match action following his recent arrival, Drinan has taken his chance with a brace against Colchester and then some good work in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Tottenham.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

When it was put to him that Drinan had given him something to think about, Lambert said: “He has, I’m really happy with him. His work rate is excellent and he’s done really well.

“He’s only a young lad, we have to remember that, and he’s definitely given us food for thought in the way he’s stepped in and shown desire.

“I’m really happy with him and he’s certainly got a chance.

“Let’s see if he can keep it going.”

Aaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United on Tuesday night Picture: RICHARD CALVERAaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United on Tuesday night Picture: RICHARD CALVER

Drinan is in the final year with his Town contract and, at 22, would count as one of the Blues 22 overage players under the new League One salary cap.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Paul Lambert has spoken about the future of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid for 22 homes and new path connecting four villages

The new homes would be built in both Main Road and Harkstead Lane, Woolverstone Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Paul Lambert has spoken about the future of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid for 22 homes and new path connecting four villages

The new homes would be built in both Main Road and Harkstead Lane, Woolverstone Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Popular Freemason who starred alongside Hollywood actress remembered

Lawrence Cannard with wife Jill and step-daughter Alison. PHOTO: Courtesy of Justine Frood

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s status as Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Pilot’s name finally added to village war memorial, 81 years after death

Pilot Officer Harold Graham Tipple, who died in a crash at Hintlesham in 1939 Picture: BISHOP'S STORTFORD COLLEGE

‘Worth every step to help Ada’ – Why a stroke survivor followed Captain Tom’s lead

Richard Coleby completed 520 laps of the home's garden Picture: GREGG BROWN